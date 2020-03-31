Greenway Health Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Customers Improve their Key Performance Areas with its Uniquely Agile RCM Offerings

The company stands out for its superior client support, technical excellence, and ability to optimize the entire RCM value chain

SANTA CLARA, California, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global ambulatory revenue cycle management (RCM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Florida-headquartered Greenway Health, LLC, a leading health information technology and services provider, with the 2020 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. Greenway's client-centric and holistic financial solutions help practices optimize key RCM workflow processes that maintain revenue integrity. This way, they ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines, identify revenue cycle gaps, optimize claims first-pass rates, and simplify operations. With proven, end-to-end capabilities such as denials management, collections optimization services, and robust analytics, Greenway helps customers achieve sustained and long-term revenue gains.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138243/Greenway_Award.jpg

"The company's Greenway Revenue Services division optimizes practice profitability by improving key performance areas such as medical billing, claims automation and review, and process workflows. The team offers a powerful value proposition through best practices such as outstanding A/R follow-up and payer outreach, trend analysis with root cause identification, and electronic remittance advice enrollment review," said Koustav Chatterjee, Industry Analyst, Transformational Health. "Greenway also provides RCM advisory and patient advocacy services while leveraging insights from its Greenway Clearinghouse Services division to improve claim acceptance rates for customers."

Greenway Revenue Services' commitment to continuous innovation enables the company to address the growing complexity of medical billing while improving financial performance. Data-capture templates, coding tools, and services such as charge posting, daily billing, error management, and delinquent claims review also help optimize return on investment for the company's customers. Additionally, it can increase profitability through population health and chronic care management that accurately identify the root cause of declining reimbursements and rising costs.

"Our goal is to set practices up for long-term success," said Robert Fosmire, Greenway's Senior Vice President of Customer Success. "By building strong, lasting relationships with our customers, our Greenway Revenue Services team is able to develop an in-depth understanding of their billing challenges and can then work to optimize their workflows for better clean claims rates and decreased days in A/R."

Greenway Revenue Services' comprehensive platform addresses critical industry pain points by helping practices gain control of value-based care and align with regulatory requirements. IT-enabled services also include clearinghouse services that improve cash flow through an electronic data interchange platform and a centralized system for managing financial and claims data. The company's portal also facilitates greater collaboration between stakeholders, thereby generating detailed claim acceptance and rejection data.

"Greenway's intuitive RCM performance analytics tools further empower healthcare organizations by transforming data into actionable insights," noted Chatterjee. "Greenway's flexible platform also helps clients report to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) electronically, thus increasing financial performance and workflow visibility, value-based program participation, and tailored patient and financial data."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Greenway Health, LLC

Fueling our customers' success is at the heart of Greenway Health's work. Driven by our five-point customer pledge and our mission to improve lives through innovative solutions, we provide innovative technology, quality services, and strategic partnerships that help practices grow profitably, improve patient outcomes, run efficiently, and remain compliant with federal and state regulations. Greenway's team of trusted clinical, financial and technology experts is committed to keeping people healthier and happier. We connect providers to the right information and insights, at the right place and time, so they can make patient-driven care a reality. Greenway partners with organizations and progressive providers across multiple specialties, which translates into millions of lives touched daily by our solutions. For more details, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Cortney Williams

ARPR, on behalf of Greenway Health

P: (855) 300-8209

E: cortney@arpr.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan