Green Street's Pan-European Sector Outlooks Provide Post-Pandemic Property Insights

: A decade-plus of proprietary yield and asset value time series data for the sector and each major market. NUTS3 and Market Grades: Proprietary grades that represent long-term rent growth potential.

Industrial Outlook

"A crowd favourite entering the pandemic, the industrial sector will retain its popularity in 2022. Fundamentals remain robust, highlighted by sharp vacancy declines and an unshakeable demand for space," says Peter Papadakos, Green Street's Head of European Research.

Office Outlook

Working from home continues to take its toll on the office sector, with fundamentals likely bottoming out by year's end. Highly amentised and green grade A-assets should receive the lion share of tenant demand.

Residential Outlook

The residential sector's resilience has been on display since Covid began. The momentum established in 2021 will continue this year. Market participants have taken notice, as the investment appetite for residential assets remains insatiable.

Will intense demand continue in 2022, or will supply finally catch up? Find out during Green Street's Pan-European Residential Webinar on 3 February 2022 at 15:00 GMT.

Retail Outlook

After cratering in 2020/2021, retail fundamentals have stabilised at sustainable levels. Brick-and-mortar stores were hit hard during the pandemic, but physical retail is critical to an integrated consumer experience so this sector shouldn't be overlooked.

Request a sample Pan-European Outlook Report.

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform.

