Green Street’s European Commercial Property Outlook Reveals Increasing Bifurcation of European Property Sectors

Pan-European retail spending growth remains in positive territory; however, with ecommerce likely in the middle of a robust growth phase, Green Street believes brick-and-mortar retail sales will continue suffering. The result is negative for retail real estate, but largely positive for industrial, stemming from strong tenant demand – especially for locations close to population centers with lower-than-average ecommerce penetration rates.

Despite retail woes, Green Street notes that Pan-European commercial real estate values rose 5% in 2019 and are set to increase again by mid-single digits in 2020, with overall returns screening attractive relative to investment grade and high yield bonds.

Green Street's outlook for Pan-European commercial property is now released with a new private market research product offering, European Real Estate Analytics. The platform provides market participants with a seamless way to compare and underwrite real estate investments across geographies, property sectors, and currencies. Covering the 25 top European markets, European Real Estate Analytics provides unbiased, third party analysis on property fundamentals and valuation through its report suite and interactive mapping and analytics platform, Atlas. It also includes coveted, proprietary market grades, which are not available through alternate providers.

¹ Specifically referring to market-RevPAM growth – a proprietary market level measure combining rent and occupancy growth.

