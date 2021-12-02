Greater Than appoints industry expert Shinya Nakagawa as Global Director for Automotive and Mobility segments

STOCKOLM, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.ST), the AI data analytics company for mobility, fleet and insurance industries, has appointed top talent Shinya Nakagawa as Global Director for Automotive & Mobility. Shinya Nakagawa will lead, leverage, and accelerate international growth opportunities, operating from Greater Than KK in Tokyo.

Shinya comes most recently from the business innovation area of the world-leading vehicle supplier DENSO Corp and has extensive experience in the global vehicle and new mobility area. At Greater Than, Shinya will play an essential role in revolutionizing risk and price predictions businesses driving mobility and automotive towards fairer, safer, and more profitable offerings and results with sustainability in focus.

"We are delighted to welcome Shinya Nakagawa to our team. Shinya will be a great asset to fast-track growth opportunities in Japan and internationally with his advanced business knowledge and expertise. With Shinya as part of our sales team, we strengthen our focus on niche customer relationships and will improve the quality of our sales and support of our company's ambitious growth plans.", - Said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer at Greater Than

Shinya brings to Greater Than a passion for building business relationships with automotive and new mobility companies worldwide. He also adds increased expertise and understanding to pursue strategic partnerships and investment cases with game-changers and technical investments for new mobility companies.

"I have worked closely with Greater Than for several years and am more than impressed with the unique position the company has achieved so far. I am very excited about this new mission as the urgency have never been as large to get started with the next generation of user-centric auto insurance solutions and to extend values in mobility ecosystem for a lasting positive effect," - Said Shinya Nakagawa, Global Director for Automotive & New Mobility, Greater Than.

For media inquiries, contact;

Eva Voors, Chief Communications Officer

+46-708 884 880

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

www.greaterthan.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/greater-than-appoints-industry-expert-shinya-nakagawa-as-global-director-for-automotive-and-mobility,c3465130

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/3465130/1504924.pdf Press release_Greater Than appoints industry expert Shinya Nakagawa as Global Director for Automotive and Mobility segments https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/mr-shinya-nakagawa-global-director-automotive-and-mobility-greater-than,c2987833 Mr Shinya Nakagawa Global Director Automotive and Mobility Greater Than

Related Links

https://www.cision.com/



SOURCE Cision AB