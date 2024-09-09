GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP'S SPARK DSM AND SCALE DSM PROGRAMS EMPOWER SMALL BUSINESSES TO THRIVE

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership continues to bolster small business and entrepreneurial success with its innovative Spark DSM Business Incubator and Scale DSM Business Accelerator programs. Launched in 2022, these initiatives have become vital resources for small businesses of all backgrounds, including those from traditionally underserved communities, aiming to grow and scale within the Greater Des Moines (DSM) market.

Spark DSM Business Incubator

The Spark DSM Business Incubator initially started as a program of the Downtown Farmers' Market presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines. The Market team knew there were small businesses that would be good fits for the event that were not being reached by traditional application efforts and may not have known what it takes to be a Market vendor. The incubator model helped The Market reach new vendors and give them the opportunity to try out a booth space for a few times throughout The Market season to determine whether they wanted to apply to be a Market vendor for the following season.

The incubator quickly expanded to include other major Partnership events such as the World Food & Music Festival presented by Veridian Credit Union. These signature events collectively draw nearly 1 million people annually to support local.

Spark DSM has already assisted over 70 businesses since its inception. Notably, 23 vendors have transitioned to full-time market participants, with two opening brick-and-mortar locations: Nadia's French Bakery and Tullpa Restaurant, both examples of the program's impact on local economic growth.

The Spark DSM Business Incubator is sponsored by EMC Insurance and Principal®.

Scale DSM Business Accelerator

The Scale DSM Business Accelerator powered by Interise, now in its third year, continues to elevate established businesses through a rigorous seven-month program. Scale DSM helps businesses gain access to knowledge, management know-how and networks needed to increase revenue, create jobs and positively impact the community. Participants complete Interise's award-winning and internationally recognized StreetWise program, which is centered around practical, case-based peer learning for small businesses.

With 14 participants in 2024 alone, and 19 successful graduates over the past two years, Scale DSM exemplifies The Partnership's commitment to helping businesses foster long-term financial success. Led by Ryan Bhattacharyya, a Professor of Practice in Management and Entrepreneurship at Iowa State University, the accelerator attracts businesses across diverse sectors including food service, retail, construction and more.

Scale DSM is sponsored by Wells Fargo.

Success Stories

Participants in both programs have flourished, leveraging enhanced visibility, community connections and business training to expand their customer base and establish their brands.

"The Spark DSM Business Incubator has been a transformative experience for my restaurant in many different ways," said Gloria Henriquez, owner of Tullpa Restaurant, a South American restaurant that bring the flavors and culinary traditions of Peru, Ecuador and Colombia to DSM. "It has been pivotal in increasing our visibility and attracting a broader audience, helping to elevate my restaurant to the next level."

"We keep growing, and the Scale DSM Business Accelerator has helped with a focus on understanding the finances, the product we are offering and how to leverage our resources to complete projects," said Perlla Deluca, owner and CEO of Southeast Constructors, Inc., a women-owned Latina business that specializes in Heavy Construction in Des Moines and the Midwest. "It has given me additional confidence and helped me polish my skills to acquire more contracts and have a successful plan ahead."

More information about program participants is available upon request. For more information about Spark DSM and Scale DSM as well as the Greater Des Moines region, visit the Greater Des Moines Partnership website.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

