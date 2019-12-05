Greater Des Moines Partnership Unveils 2020 State Legislative Priorities

GREATER DES MOINES (DSM), Iowa, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has unveiled its 2020 State Legislative Agenda. The Partnership's Legislative Agenda was developed by its Government Policy Council, which consists of Business Members from the Partnership's 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce and 360+ Investors. Included in the agenda is a list of featured priorities that will drive The Partnership's state policy efforts. The Partnership will focus on the following priorities:

Iowa's Water and Land Legacy : The Partnership supports passage of this permanent funding source to address water quality and conservation projects including funding for regionally transformative quality of life projects that can attract and retain talent.

: The Partnership supports passage of this permanent funding source to address water quality and conservation projects including funding for regionally transformative quality of life projects that can attract and retain talent. Angel Investor Tax Credit : The Partnership supports increased funding for the Angel Investor Tax Credit program as a necessary tool for incentivizing investment in entrepreneurs.

: The Partnership supports increased funding for the Angel Investor Tax Credit program as a necessary tool for incentivizing investment in entrepreneurs. Des Moines International Airport Terminal Project : The Partnership supports increased funding for Iowa airports for projects that increase traffic and support Iowa's business growth.

: The Partnership supports increased funding for airports for projects that increase traffic and support business growth. Talent : The Partnership supports increased funding for the Future Ready Iowa initiative, policies that support the affordability and accessibility of child-care options and legislative efforts that reduce barriers to employment for those with a criminal history.

: The Partnership supports increased funding for the Future Ready Iowa initiative, policies that support the affordability and accessibility of child-care options and legislative efforts that reduce barriers to employment for those with a criminal history. Enhance Iowa : The Partnership supports increased funding for Enhance Iowa programs to fund recreational attractions, arts and culture that serve as economic catalysts throughout Iowa.

"The Partnership's State Legislative Agenda reflects the priorities of our Investors and Members to help our region continue to grow economically and attract and retain talent," said Andrea Woodard, Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Policy for The Partnership. "We look forward to working with our state elected officials to advance regional priorities with one voice."

The Partnership's full State Legislative Agenda is available at DSMpartnership.com/statepolicy.

