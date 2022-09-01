GreaseBoss donating equipment to British Royal Navy to prevent future grease-related failures

GreaseBoss is the #1 Innovative IoT Company in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreaseBoss, a Sunshine Coast-based digital transformation company is donating its cloud-based grease-tracking system to the British Royal Navy to help the navy prevent additional grease-related failures

In the August 30, 2022 edition of the Telegraph newspaper, Dominic Nicholls, Associate Editor and Danielle Sheridan, Defence Editor, wrote a story headlined "HMS Prince of Wales, the £3bn pride of the Navy, grinds to a halt over 'failure to grease propeller shaft'".

The ship broke down less than 24 hours after setting sail for the United States and their preliminary diagnosis is that the breakdown occurred because the maintenance team did not properly grease the main propeller shaft.

GreaseBoss is attempting to contact the Royal Navy to donate its innovative grease-tracking system which is designed to eliminate 99% of the risk of grease-related failures. Through the GreaseBoss cloud-based system, the Royal Navy maintenance team will be notified when a scheduled greasing event has been missed, allowing the team to go back and apply the correct amount of grease to all of the grease points on the ship, thus preventing future failures and eliminating the embarrassment caused by this mistake. While GreaseBoss is unable to determine what the total cost of this failure will be for the Royal Navy, GreaseBoss has researched the cost of grease-related failures in the mining industry and found that the largest mining companies in the world lose over $100 million annually due to grease-related failures.

Please contact CEO Tim Hall to schedule an interview or to help GreaseBoss make the proper connection to the British Royal Navy so that the equipment can be donated to the proper Naval department.

