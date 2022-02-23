Grazitti Interactive to Host Marketing (re)Focus, 2022 - A Virtual Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazitti Interactive, global digital services provider and innovation leader, is ready to host its upcoming virtual conference – Marketing (re)Focus, 2022 on Thursday, March 24, 2022. After the grand success of Marketing (re)Focus, 2021, this year's conference is going to focus on igniting the next wave of marketing in a hybrid world.

"We're officially in a hybrid marketing world. And to learn from a bigger community about how to navigate through it, we're hosting Marketing (re)Focus. The conference will provide an exciting avenue for thought leaders across the industry to engage in conversations around delivering value to customers in an increasingly competitive hybrid marketing arena.", says Ankush Jasuja, Senior Manager, Marketing, Grazitti Interactive.

"To get an edge in a hybrid world, brands must align people, processes, strategies, and technologies.", says Abeer Aulakh, Senior Manager, Content and Marketing, Grazitti Interactive. "The conference will feature marketing leaders who will share exclusive insights on executing future-ready marketing in exciting keynote sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, Q&As, and a lot more." he added.

You can register Marketing (re)Focus, 2022 here .

About Marketing (re)Focus

Grazitti's flagship virtual conference, Marketing (re)Focus, is all about conversations on making marketing matter. The conference attracts marketing leaders from around the world to share their thoughts and insights on the marketing ecosystem.

About Grazitti Interactive

Grazitti Interactive is a global innovation leader that designs, deploys, and delivers digital engines. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in India, its team has extensive experience in enriching customer interactions, designing dynamic communities, enabling digital marketing, and driving data-driven decision support. Working in various industries, its 1000+ clients come in all sizes, from businesses on the cusp of growth to Fortune 500s across Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Travel, and more.

Contacts

Ankush Jasuja

Senior Manager, Marketing

pr@grazitti.com

Abeer Aulakh

Senior Manager, Content and Marketing

pr@grazitti.com

