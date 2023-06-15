Gray Healthcare win 'Complex Care Provider of the Year' at 2023 Health Investor Awards

LIVERPOOL, England, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Healthcare, was celebrating today, following industry recognition at the prestigious Health Investor Awards 2023, where they were announced as winner of the 'Complex Care Provider of the Year' Award. Held at London's Grosvenor House Hotel on 7th June 2023, Jonathan Gray, Founder and CEO, Neil Berrington, Clinical Director and Rachael Robertson, Director of Operations accepted the award from Sue Perkins, TV presenter and comedian, on behalf of the Gray Healthcare team.

The Health Investor Awards, now nearing their 20-year anniversary, recognise excellence and innovation in the independent healthcare sector. The annual event attracts over 1,200 guests each year. Each year the organisers receive nominations for a wide range of categories including Health and Social Care, Clinical Services, Advisory and Financial Services and more. The entries are judged by a panel of high profile, independent judges from across the sector.

Gray Healthcare delivers individually tailored support for people with learning disabilities, Autism, mental health conditions and brain injuries within their own homes. The Gray Healthcare clinical approach, overseen by the company's inhouse Multi-Disciplinary Team, has enabled some of the UK's most vulnerable people with the most complex care needs to finally move out of hospital settings to live safe, independent, and meaningful lives in a home of their own.

Gray Healthcare currently work with Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) and Local Authorities predominantly across the North of England and the Midlands but are looking to expand nationally.

Neil Berrington, Clinical Director at Gray Healthcare, comments:

'We are thrilled to have won the 'Complex Care Provider of the Year' Award at this year's Heath Investor Awards. Winning this award is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and hard work of the inspirational team we have here at Gray Healthcare. We could not achieve our shared vision of 'bringing healthcare home' and making such a positive difference to the lives of so many individuals, who may have otherwise remained in hospital settings, without the commitment of a team, who every single day go above and beyond for the individuals we care for. I am immensely proud to work alongside a team with the shared desire to do the right thing, the passion to challenge how services are delivered and an unwavering commitment to delivering care that surpasses all expectations and achieves outstanding outcomes for the people we support.'

