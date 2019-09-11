Grasp the Future of Mobility at M:bility | California
11 Sep, 2019, 12:27 BST
- M:bility | California takes place in San Jose, California on 17 - 18 September 2019
- Automotive World's M:bility | California agenda covers all aspects of the future of mobility
- Speakers include experts from Toyota AI Ventures, NIO, Nokia and Continental
- Agenda features panel debates and keynote presentations as well as valuable networking opportunities
CARDIFF, Wales, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M:bility | California is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility.
The M:bility | California agenda features panel debates and keynote presentations from leading automotive and mobility sector stakeholders.
Toyota AI Ventures, NIO, Nokia and Continental will be joined at M:bility | California by experts from a range of companies and organisations with a vested interest in the future of mobility, including:
- TomTom
- Affectiva
- Luxembourg Ministry of Economy
- Green Hills Software
- AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah
- Atlatec
- Kantar
- Federal Trade Commission
- Brose North America
- Ridecell
- Ricardo
- Prospect Silicon Valley
- SixtUSA
M:bility | California will tackle a range of highly topical issues facing the automotive industry as it prepares to evolve into a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry, and these themes run throughout the carefully crafted agenda at M:bility | California.
The agenda addresses some of the major questions facing automakers and mobility stakeholders:
- What is the future of mobility?
- Mastering maps and sensors – the key to the autonomous car?
- Artificial intelligence – the ultimate mobility value driver?
- Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?
- Is automotive data the new oil?
- How do we test the autonomous vehicle?
- Is the auto industry prepared for the future of mobility?
- What does the consumer want from the vehicle of the future?
- Are electric vehicles ready for the mainstream?
- How will CASE reshape our cities?
- Will mobility as a service become the new normal?
- Case study – the future of mobility in Silicon Valley
For more information about the conference programme, speakers and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to: https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-california/
Media Contact:
Emma Georgiades
Customer Support Manager | Automotive World
emma.georgiades@automotiveworld.com
SOURCE Automotive World
