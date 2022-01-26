Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $200.85 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 33.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in advancements in graphic-based games and developments in the realm of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) drive the growth of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Type (Dedicated, Integrated, and Hybrid), Device (Computer, Tablet, Smartphone, Gaming Console, Television, and Others), Industry Vertical (Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) industry was estimated at $19.75 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $200.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 33.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in advancements in graphic-based games, developments in the realm of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), and surge in demand for gaming laptops and computers drive the growth of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market. On the other hand, inability of integrated GPU to enable intensive graphic designing software restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in popularity of IoT and boom in the portable electronics market pave the way for new opportunities in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario

The distorted operational activities, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, impacted the global GPU market negatively.

Also, the disrupted supply chain proved to be detrimental for the overall market growth.

However, the market is expected to revive soon.

The Integrated Segment to Lead the Trail

By component, the integrated segment held the lion's share in 2019, generating more than half of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market, and is projected to dominate during the forecast period. This is because integrated GPUs find extensive utilization in portable electronic devices such as tablets, wearables, smartphones, laptops, and others fuels the growth of the segment. However, the hybrid segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 36.8% from 2020 to 2027. The hybrid processors come up with abilities for both integrated and dedicated GPU, which makes it a preferred choice for software developers to perk up the productivity of graphics-intensive applications. This factor fuels segment growth.

The Smartphone Segment to Dominate By 2027

By display type, the smartphone segment held the highest share in 2019, contributing to two-fifths of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market, and is projected to maintain the dominant share during the forecast period. This is owing to increased demand for durable and less power consuming graphic processing unit for smartphones. The computer segment, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific, Followed by North America held lion's Share

By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America accounted for the highest share, contributing to nearly half of the global graphic processing unit (GPU) market share in 2019, and would lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is due to high investment from the government in garnering high graphic computing systems for defense & intelligence along with the rising adoption of IoT systems, which calld for efficient graphic computing systems in the region. However, LAMEA is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 38.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to numerous factors such as rise in disposable income, growing expenditure of customers, and surge in demand for smart TV and smart watches in the province.

Leading Market Players

Dassault Systems, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

