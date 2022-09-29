Grape Solutions continues to develop 'Golden Barrel' award-winner reporting system for MOL Group

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOL Group and Grape Solutions celebrate eight years of collaboration with RepSy (Reporting System), a cutting-edge decision support platform, developed exclusively for MOL to solve complex supply chain planning problems affecting the MOL Group's refineries and petrochemical plants. Developments started in 2014, and since then, with minor improvements, the architecture still fully satisfies the data processing and visual reporting needs of supply chain managers at MOL.tr

We're living in the age of constantly growing data, making it one of the most complex processes for enterprises to process and translate to a competitive edge. Optimizing supply chain planning is a major problem due to many variables and constraints; based on that, precise supply planning and optimization software that supports prompt business decisions is a need, especially for oil companies. Along with MOL Group analysts, RepSy was designed to ensure a fast and responsive custom-made system with dynamic report-building capabilities and state-of-the-art data visualization to support the supply chain and logistic departments' quick and in-depth decision-making processes.

"The complex business intelligence (BI) solution serves all parties involved in raw material sourcing, transportation, processing, market supply and inventory management, shortening the time needed to make key decisions", said Tibor Volek, Head of Operational Planning Support of MOL Group Plc., who was involved in the development of the RepSy project in 2014 as project manager for MOL Group.

The on-premises system relies on a multi-level architecture; first, the software transforms input data arriving from AspenTech database, and then the translated information stored with in-memory tabular technology is visualized on a BI analytics platform. The desktop application, RepSy ensures analysts and modellers to examine multiple outputs concerning each other for better findings.

The RepSy solution was also presented at the AspenTech Optimize conference in Boston in 2015, as a custom development based on AspenTech's successful AspenTech PIMS product delivered jointly by MOL and Grape Solutions. In the same year, MOL awarded the project one of its most prestigious honours, where it won the Golden Barrel award. To maintain the highest quality of data processing and dynamic reporting using RepSy, Grape Solutions is still in charge of making ongoing improvements to the system.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727072/Grape_Solutions_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Dorina Pall, pall.dorina@grape.solutions, + (36) 20 376 4790

SOURCE Grape Solutions Plc.