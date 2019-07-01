Grand Opening Ceremony of the 12th Yantai International Wine Expo -- Let's Make Chinese Wine the Wine of the World

YANTAI, China, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The VinChina 12th Yantai International Wine Expo opened on June 28 at the Yantai International Exposition Center. More than 800 people attended the ceremony, including but not limited to, heads of the various Chinese industry associations, President of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), Yantai municipal officials, representatives of Chinese wine-producing areas, industry experts, exhibition groups from home and abroad, participating purveyors of fine wines, and journalists, according to the Yantai Vine and Wine Industry Development Service Center.



The expo has attracted the participation of more than 500 reputable wine companies from 58 wine-producing areas in 22 countries, including from the top 10 wine-producing areas in China. With an exhibition area of some 30,000 square meters, and a special booth rate of 90%, this expo is the largest wine expo ever held in China.



The expo will run until June 30, during which time many fantastic events will be held. Representatives from all corners of the globe and from all sectors and communities will gather to share the wine culture festivities and discuss developments in the wine industry.

