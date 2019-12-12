Grand Casino Baden Chooses SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, to Power Payments for Its Online Platform

One of Switzerland's first licensed online casinos leveraging SafeCharge's best-in-class payments technology for its iGaming service

ZURICH, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, announces it has partnered with leading Swiss operator Grand Casino Baden to process credit card payments for its digital gaming platform jackpots.ch, developed by Gamanza. The collaboration provides Grand Casino Baden, a pioneer in online regulated gaming in the region, the ability to better address the needs of a growing audience of online gamers.

Earlier this year, Switzerland's Federal Gaming Commission (ESBK) made the decision to regulate the country's online gambling market, allowing Swiss land-based casinos to operate online. SafeCharge offers Visa and Mastercard acquiring services issued by Swiss banks, and through a single API integration that connects to over 180 payment methods, including local favorite Post Finance, enables jackpots.ch players the flexibility to pay through the method of their choice.

By utilising SafeCharge Cashier, Grand Casino Baden benefits from a frictionless payment experience for its online customers, delivering seamless deposits and withdrawals, plus compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) laws. SafeCharge handles the safeguarding of sensitive information, descoping the casino's PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards) liability. Further, by integrating with SafeCharge Cashier, Grand Casino Baden aims to increase its readiness for complying with the EU's revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements.

"We knew that we had to partner with a technology player with the highest credentials and the ability to support our business within an extremely complex market, outside of EU legislations," said Marcel Tobler, chief financial officer at Grand Casino Baden. "SafeCharge has been our preferred choice thanks to its proven track-record in the industry and unrivalled experience in fraud prevention and AML."

"We are delighted to be working with the team at Grand Casino Baden to provide payments for its rapidly growing iGaming operation," stated Yuval Ziv, MD of SafeCharge and head of global acquiring. "This partnership marked our entrance into the Swiss online gaming market, and we are excited at the prospect of our payments technology platform better servicing the region's customers. As demonstrated by our long-standing collaborations with multiple tier 1 gaming operators, our solution is the ideal choice for institutions who require navigating the regulatory complexities of local markets without compromising user experience."

Through this partnership, SafeCharge has displayed it is well-positioned to address the needs of the rapidly growing Swiss online gaming market. Fore more information about SafeCharge Cashier, click here.

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. It provides global omni-channel payment services, from card acquiring to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and UnionPay, as well as over 180 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. For more information see: www.safecharge.com.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the first-ever community of payment experts. We provide fully-supported omnichannel payments to large-scale merchants, SMBs and distribution partners, powered by our broad suite of proprietary technologies. We also equip ISOs, ISVs, payment facilitators, developers, and eCommerce platforms with the technology, expertise and customer service they need to stand out. Backed by our full-service, globally connected platform, our vision is to build a network in which our merchants and partners can truly thrive. Our goal is to create bigger and better payment opportunities for all, paving the way to great partnerships. Learn more at www.nuvei.com.

Contact Details



Louis Georgakakis

Nuvei

+1 514-670-8001

lgeorgakakis@nuvei.com

SOURCE SafeCharge