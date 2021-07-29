Grammy® Award Winning and Multi-Platinum Artist Ariana Grande Enters the Clean Beauty Category with the Launch of God is a Woman, a New Fragrance Inspired by the Power of Nature

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grammy® Award winner Ariana Grande invites you to experience a stunningly sensorial and intimate experience with her empowering new fragrance, God is a Woman. A breath of fresh air for the senses, this highly anticipated fragrance, in partnership with LUXE Brands, will launch exclusively on Ulta.com today and in stores nationwide at Ulta Beauty in the United States on August 1, 2021.

Inspired by the grand power of nature, God is a Woman is composed of 91% naturally derived clean ingredients, a first for the accomplished Ariana Grande Fragrance franchise, and is 100% vegan and cruelty free. In the two weeks following the launch of God is a Woman, a contribution from every qualifying purchase of the fragrance will be donated to ocean clean up initiatives - globally.

"I'm beyond thrilled to celebrate the release of our first ever clean fragrance," says Grande. "We have, of course, been cruelty free but taking this next step moving into clean, with responsibly sourced materials and vegan ingredients, is something we are all very proud of. I really adore this fragrance and hope it makes everyone wearing it feel beautiful and empowered."

"God is a Woman is a true representation of Ariana's powerful message to her fans. The alluring fragrance and brand marks an evolution of the franchise into Clean Beauty," explains Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing Officer of LUXE Brands. "The brand has always been cruelty free and uses the highest quality ingredients however, we are looking to transition our packaging across the entire line to more sustainable materials. Industry leaders across many categories are thoughtfully and intentionally taking these steps and you will continue to see exciting changes over time across the franchise."

Crafted by Robertet's Jerome Epinette, the perfumer and artisan behind Byredo and Atelier Cologne, God is a Woman is an unexpected combination of luxurious, natural ingredients that will envelop you from head to toe. "God is a Woman presents an unprecedented duality in fragrance - an incredibly simple perfume structure built around some of the most coveted and exquisite natural materials available to me as a perfumer – specifically ambrette and orris. The way we crafted the scent represents what I feel is the future of perfumes; simplicity and luxury anchored to nature," says Jerome Epinette, Vice President & Master Perfumer, Robertet Inc.

Grande launched her first fragrance in 2015. Since then, Grande's global success in fragrance has been unprecedented with retail sales upwards of $750 million since launch. The award winning franchise boasts nominations for Fragrance of the Year, Media Campaign of the Year and Consumer Choice with the launch of Thank U Next in 2019, and exciting wins for 2020 Fragrance of the Year for 'Cloud' and 2021 Fragrance of the Year with R.E.M.

"I continue to be impressed by Ariana's close relationship with her fans, and her hands-on approach in developing unique scents they will love and authentic campaigns they will gravitate toward," says Tony Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer of LUXE Brands. "From the fragrance notes to the sustainably sourced materials used in the packaging, Ariana was at the helm of the creative process behind God is a Woman. LUXE Brands is honored to once again partner with such an influential icon."

THE PACKAGING

The God is a Woman packaging design creates a truly bold statement in a simple way. The translucent lavender glass is a tall, elevated form, thin and elegant with a timeless purity, sealed with a creamy white cap. The bottle is set inside an amazing stone-like holder creating a divine combination that is unmistakable.

The secondary package paints the scene, showing Ariana wrapped in beautiful florals, almost as if she is one with nature, creating a fantasy of transcendence.

THE FRAGRANCE NOTES

Top:

Ambrette & Juicy Pear

Heart:

Orris & Turkish Rose Petals

Drydown:

Madagascar Vanilla & Creamy Cedarwood

PRICING

Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 FL OZ/100 mL $65.00

Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 FL OZ/50 mL $55.00

Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.0 FL OZ/30 mL $45.00

All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices in US dollars.

The brand will roll out globally to additional prestige retailers late fall, including

Canada : Shoppers Drug Mart

: Shoppers Drug Mart

Europe : Douglas

: Douglas

UK: Boots, Superdrug, The Perfume Shop and The Fragrance Shop



Australia : My Chemist

ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE

Grammy winning, multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar, Ariana Grande, is the first artist to hold the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots since The Beatles in 1964 with "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next." In 2020, she became the first and only artist to have 5 singles debut at #1 in the charts history. In 2021, Grande made history as the first artist to simultaneously hold three top 10 spots on Billboard Pop Airplay and Mediabase Top 40 Charts with "positions," "34+34" and "pov." At age 27, she has delivered five platinum-selling albums and surpassed 35 billion streams – she's Spotify's most streamed female artist of the past decade – while rapidly becoming one of the biggest pop stars of our generation with her powerhouse vocals and unmatched presence both on stage and with her fans. In 2019, Grande embarked on the Sweetener World Tour and performed over 100 shows throughout the year, including headliner sets at Lollapalooza and Coachella - where she was the youngest headliner in the festival's history. In 2021, Grande was announced to join NBC's THE VOICE as a coach. She can also be seen in the upcoming Adam McKay film DON'T LOOK UP opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, for Netflix.

ABOUT LUXE BRANDS

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a global, prestige beauty company dedicated to developing world-class beauty brands that inspire consumers around the world. The company's innovative approach to design, marketing and building-brands with a digital first ethos has earned numerous awards around the world. LUXE Brands was awarded Fragrance of the Year in 2019 on behalf of Cloud by Ariana Grande. The full portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan and a licensing partnership with General Motors on the Hummer brand.

Ariana Grande Fragrance Press Contacts:

The Lede Company

Sarah Cramer

Sarah.Cramer@LedeCompany.com

Devi Kinkhabwala

Devi.Kinkhabwala@LedeCompany.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1583835/Launch_of_God_is_a_Woman.jpg

SOURCE LUXE Brands