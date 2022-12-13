Graco and Wagner Well Positioned to Optimize the Sales from the Global Paint Sprayer Market, The Market to be Worth USD 1.75 Billion by 2028- Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the paint sprayer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2028. Efficient & sustainable spray painting, technological advancements, and home improvement projects are the latest trends in the market. APAC is the largest paint sprayer market accounting for approximately 37.87% of the global market. It is expected to be the fastest-growing industry during the forecast period, mainly due to the dominant construction industry. APAC is home to several industries, including manufacturing, services, automobiles, and electrical. This consequently increases the need for paint sprayers in the region. While Japan and South Korea are prominent manufacturers and exporters of electrical appliances and automobiles, Singapore dominates with its excellent construction facilities. Furthermore, the increasing purchasing power of consumers and the rising practice of DIY among young consumers are driving the target market in the region.

Paint Sprayer Market

Paint Sprayer Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.75 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.31 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Power Source, Applicator Type, End-user, and Geography

Blastech, Buvico Spraying Equipments, Vands Engineering Solution, MOD Engineering,

TECCPO, Batavia, NEU MASTER, Robert Bosch, EXEL Industries, Litheli, YATTICH,

Worksite, HYCHIKA, NoCry, and Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, China, Australia, Japan, South

Market Dynamics · Growth in Automotive Industry · Rising Adoption of DIY Activities · Advances in Li-ion Batteries · Rising Number of Construction Industry

According to the OICA, since 2005, the automobile industry has shown rapid growth in emerging economies due to rapid industrialization and increased foreign direct investment (FDI). Therefore, it has created many well-paying jobs in emerging economies that have increased the buying power of customers. In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for passenger cars increased as people preferred private cars to travel instead of public transportation due to the fear of getting infected. In the automotive industry, paint sprayers are used in the production and maintenance of vehicles. Therefore, with the surge in demand for vehicles, the demand for paint sprayers is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Paint Sprayer Market

The DIY culture is one of the significant drivers for the paint sprayer market.

The rising need for reconstruction and renovation has boosted the demand for paint sprayers in recent years, propelling the industry's growth.

Paint sprayers are efficient tools, and HVLP paint sprayers are a popular choice amongst DIYers and professionals owing to their narrow spraying and highly controllable pressure-entrusting capability.

Home remodeling and painting are crucial revenue generators in the painting industry. Some of the most common DIY activities in homes include painting on a newly built piece of furniture or repainting cabinets that look sappy and lousy. Hence, airless paint sprayers are the best option. Moreover, the DIY home improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2020 and 2026. There are several market players, such as Graco and Wagner, that offer paint sprayers for DIYers. The Graco Magnum X5 Stand Airless paint sprayer is one of the great choices for home projects. It is easy to use, even for first-time paints. The sprayers can support up to 75 feet of paint hose, and the tip is reversible. Furthermore, it is easy to clean and good for large projects.

In the upcoming years, the use of innovative battery technology will be a major factor influencing consumers purchase behavior. Professional users are also recommended to have one battery system for all cordless equipment. This will boost the dependence on Li-ion batteries, thus driving the market. The long-lasting battery has compelled vendors to extend their product ranges with Li-ion batteries. With marketing restrictions for NiCd cells and lower penetration of NiMH cells, the growth of Li-ion battery technology is more likely to support the growth and adoption of paint sprayers.

Housing projects with 20 million affordable homes for the urban poor by 2022 are expected to boost revenues in the residential sector in India. Moreover, the country's residential segment is expected to account for one-third of the total revenue in the construction sector by 2023. Furthermore, the rising pace of urbanization, the growing middle-class population, and the improving domestic and regional economic conditions are indirectly paving the way for more construction projects in the growing economies of APAC and Latin America. Thus, paint sprayers can be adopted after the completion of construction projects, which in turn, will bring more revenue to the market.

Company Profiles

Wagner

HomeRight

Graco

Lemmer Spray Systems

Sames

Rongpeng Air Tools

Blastech

Buvico Spraying Equipments

Vands Engineering Solution

MOD Engineering

TECCPO

Batavia

NEU MASTER

Robert Bosch

EXEL Industries

Litheli

YATTICH

Worksite

HYCHIKA

NoCry

Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment

The Report Provides Market Size & Forecast for the Following Segments

Product:

Air

Airless

Electrostatic

Others

Power Source:

Corded

Cordless

Applicator Type:

Manual

Automatic

End-user

Industrial & Commercial

Residential

Geography:

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Italy



France



Spain



Germany

APAC

China



Australia



Japan



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



GCC

U.S. Wall Repair Products Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. wall repair products market is expected to reach USD 12.28 billion by 2027 from USD 9.33 billion in 2022. Rapid industrialization and increasing applications in the household and commercial sectors are primarily driving the wall repair products market. These repair products are mainly used in the residential sector since the construction of housing units in the U.S. is drywall. Drywall is rigid, however, not indestructible. Over time, gypsum-board walls can withstand ugly cracks or holes. Fortunately, drywalls can be easily fixable. Therefore, the construction of drywall housing is expected to surge the demand for wall repair products in the U.S.

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is expected to reach USD 7.67 billion by 2027 from USD 5.09 billion in 2022. Futuristic inventions in mainstream robotics and other complementary technologies will likely boost investor confidence in the market and thereby increase VC funding. While startups are expected to adopt advanced and modern technology with demonstrable features, existing vendors will continue improvising their product portfolio with upgrades. Thus, introducing upgrades will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Purchasing high-quality sweepers and scrubbers may involve more initial costs but can save money in the long run since they require lesser maintenance.

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market size to reach revenues of USD 9.52 billion by 2026. Government initiatives to increase awareness of the growing need for disinfection and cleanliness are expected to boost the disinfectant sprays and wipes market. The development of sprays and wipes is increasing worldwide. For instance, leading vendors such as Clorox Healthcare offers evolving and advanced solutions, thereby safeguarding the healthcare environment. With the increase in stringent regulations by the government, products such as cleaning sprays and wipes are expected to witness significant growth in demand among consumers.

Sprayer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global sprayer market size to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. AGCO, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Exel Industries, Kubota, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, and The Toro Company are the major vendors operating in the global sprayers market. Major vendors are introducing new cost-cutting and operating efficiency measures through various initiatives such as maintaining direct material cost-out operations, right-sizing the supply chain footprint, reducing indirect material and logistics costs, and increasing revenue and operating spending performance.

