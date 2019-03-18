Grace Deng attends Shenzhen Fashion Week 2019, highlighting new Asian women's "ageless" thinking

Grace said, "The era of the new Asian women has come, however we must first do away with the constraints of age." The brand aims to help the voice of ageless women be heard worldwide. Grace Deng, by leveraging the consumer insights it has garnered since inception, has determined that the market for her clothing line fits women who are unconcerned with age. The "ageless" mindset signals the huge potential of the women-centric fashion market in China, even the wider Asia. During the show, Grace Deng showcased possible lifestyle choices for modern women with diversified styles and designs. Inspired by the lead character in the American cyberpunk action film, Alita: Battle Angel, the show provided the audience with an opportunity to engage in an acoustic and visual journey that leads to the integration of the fierce and the gentle sides of a woman's femininity, as well as repression and release, in order to share positive energy by encouraging women to destroy the old and create the new.

The designer walked up onto the stage and closed the show. With a cute battle robot by her side, at the same time the violin plays music "Mulan" who represented Chinese Battle Angel, the designer hoped to share her confidence that a woman who believes she is ageless is as lovely as the battle robot and Mulan. Grace Deng aimed to show the world the unique combination of the allure of and the determination felt by new Asian women by highlighting the differences between the various sets of attire included in the new collection.

Grace disclosed the brand's aggressive schedule, including attending WCG 2019 as an invited designer with a mission to explore more possibilities for long-term and close crossover collaborations

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836773/Grace_Deng_attends_Shenzhen_Fashion_Week_2019.jpg

