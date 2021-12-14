Gowling WLG launches on PartnerVine

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP ("Gowling WLG") officially launched Contest Creator, an automated self-help solution that creates a set of rules for a promotional contest in Canada, on PartnerVine. Last week, Contest Creator won a 2021 Precedent Innovation Award from Precedent Magazine.

"We're excited to be launching Contest Creator as the first of our products on PartnerVine," says Mark Tamminga, a partner and the leader of Innovation Initiatives at Gowling WLG, "PartnerVine's common portal is an extremely smart solution for a law firm to sell its standardized software. We're thrilled to be a part of it."

"Gowling WLG builds world-class tech solutions for their clients and has been doing so for years," says Jordan Urstadt, CEO of PartnerVine. "Like PartnerVine, Gowling WLG is completely dedicated to providing value to their clients. We couldn't be more pleased to launch PartnerVine in Canada with them."

Contest Creator is an online self-help solution that expedites the process of generating a set of rules for a promotional contest in Canada. Users can purchase access to Contest Creator based on the jurisdictions where they would like to run their contest, go through the automated interview, and generate a set of rules for legal review in about 20 minutes. The automated interview includes embedded guidance and instructions for answering the questions accurately and warns the user when a proposed answer could raise issues.

Gowling WLG is an international law firm with more than 1,500 lawyers in 19 offices around the world. The value Gowling WLG delivers through technology is reflected in the firm's offering of innovative tech platforms – including Contest Creator, Gowling Recovery System, which automates the mortgage recovery process, and SmartRaise, which automates private placements. Gowling WLG also has one of the world's largest libraries of automated documents, which delivers extraordinary value to Gowling WLG's clients on a daily basis.

About PartnerVine: PartnerVine is where the world's best law firms sell their legal products. PartnerVine helps companies access innovative legal products built by law firms, and law firms sell outside their network. PartnerVine's community is dedicated to legal services delivered with software. PartnerVine has offices in New York and Zurich.

