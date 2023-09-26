Government Policies and Investor Interest Catalyze PHP 14 Trillion Retail Deposit Market in the Philippines: Ken Research

A booming banking sector alongside government aid to be the backbone of Philippines Retail Deposits Market, says a report by Ken Research.

Story Outline

1. Government Initiatives to Increase Financial Inclusion, promote digital Payments and Enhance Consumer Security are giving confidence to customers to make more deposits.

Government initiatives in the Philippines are playing a crucial role in shaping the retail deposit market. With a focus on increasing financial inclusion, promoting digital payments, and enhancing consumer security, these initiatives have instilled confidence among customers to make more deposits. The inclusion of digital wallets and e-payments has provided consumers with convenient and easy-to-use options, enabling them to make better choices. Furthermore, the implementation of enhanced consumer protection measures, such as Circular No. 1048 or the BSP Regulations on Financial Consumer Protection, has strengthened the existing infrastructure and executed processes more effectively. Overall, government policies are driving positive transformations in the Philippines retail deposit market, fostering innovation and improving the banking experience for customers.

2. Investment Scenario Bolsters Growth of Philippines Retail Deposit Market

The retail deposit market in the Philippines is experiencing a significant boost due to a favorable investment scenario. The country's growing economy and increasing investor confidence have led to a surge in investments, thereby contributing to the expansion of the retail deposit market. Investors are actively seeking secure and reliable avenues to park their funds, and retail deposits have emerged as a popular choice. The stability of the banking system, coupled with attractive interest rates and various investment options, has attracted individuals and businesses to deposit their savings in banks. This influx of investments has not only fueled the growth of the retail deposit market but also provided banks with a stable source of funding to support lending activities.

3. The Philippines Banking System as well as the retail deposits segment are both expected to grow steadily in the upcoming years, with projects suggesting the same.

The Central Bank (BSP) has come up with the Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap, covering the years 2020 to 2023 which aims to make digital payments more efficient, accessible to everyone and secure. BSP involves working on various projects and strategies to achieve these goals.

Alongside improving regular payments, the Central Bank (BSP) is also focused on making digital foreign exchange (currency exchange) more efficient, safe, and accessible. They have strategies and projects in place to make this happen.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has temporarily stopped allowing new financing and lending companies to register. They are doing this while they create new rules for how these companies should be licensed and registered in the future.

The SEC and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) are working together to better regulate and tax fintech companies. They want to ensure these companies follow the rules while still encouraging them to grow and come up with new ideas.

Conclusion

The retail deposit industry in the Philippines is booming. Government programs that promote digital payments, financial inclusion, and consumer protection have increased public trust in making deposits. Banking transactions have been made simpler and safer due to the development of digital wallets and improved security measures.

Also, the country's strong investment climate, fueled by its expanding economy and investor confidence, is accelerating the increase of retail deposits. Due to the nation's reliable banking system, alluring interest rates, and wide range of investment choices, people and companies are choosing retail deposits. Along with helping the retail deposit market, this increase in investments provides banks with the money they need to sustain lending activities. Overall, these elements are crucial for growing the Philippine retail deposit sector.

Market Taxonomy

Philippines Retail Deposit Market Segmentation

By Banks

Commercial Banks

Thrift banks

Rural banks

By Product

Demand Deposit

Savings Deposit

Time Deposit

LTNCD

By type of depositors

Residents

Government

Banks

Private Corporations

Individuals

Trust Department

Non-Residents

By Account

PESO

FCDU

By Insurance

Fully Insured

Partly Insured

Non-Insured

By Major Regions

Luzon

Visayas

Mindanao

