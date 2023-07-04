Gout Market to Accelerate Positively, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Market - InventisBio, Allena, Olatec, Shanton, LG Chem, Arthrosi, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, AstraZeneca, R-Pharm, Arrowhead, Horizon

The gout market is predicted to propel in the 7MM during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the increase in the prevalent cases of gout, along with the expected launch of emerging therapies by key companies such as InventisBio Co., Allena Pharmaceuticals, Olatec Therapeutics, LG Chem, and others.

LAS VEGAS, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Gout Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, gout emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Gout Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the gout market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the secondary research the US is expected to account for the highest cases of gout among the 7MM,and these cases are expected to rise in the forecasted period (2023–2032).

Globally, leading gout companies such as Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Selecta Biosciences, LG Chem, Shanton Pharma, TWi Biotechnology, Olatec Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, JW Pharmaceutical, Revive Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Dyve Biosciences, Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Allen Pharmaceuticals, Teijin Pharma, AstraZeneca, R-Pharm, InventisBio, Nippon Chemiphar, Sinovent, Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Chongqing Fochon Pharmaceutical, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, and others are developing novel gout drugs that can be available in the gout market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel gout drugs that can be available in the gout market in the coming years. Some key therapies for gout treatment include D-0120 + Allopurinol, ALLN-346, Dapansutrile, SAP001, Tigulixostat, AR882, and others.

Gout Overview

Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis that is quite frequent. It is caused by a crystal known as uric acid. Gout is characterised by joint pain and edoema in one or more joints. The big toe is usually affected. However, it can also be present in other joints such as the knee, ankle, foot, hand, wrist, and elbow. Men are more likely to be affected than women. Gout typically appears in middle age. A gout attack is an incident of gout. Gout episodes are excruciatingly painful and can occur unexpectedly, frequently overnight. Symptoms in the afflicted joint(s) during a gout attack may include: pain, redness, and stiffness. Swelling, soreness, even to gentle contact, such as a bedsheet, warmth, or the sensation that the joint is "on fire." A gout episode can linger for a week or more. You may have no symptoms in between gout bouts.

Some people get gout attacks on a regular basis, while others go years without experiencing one. Gout bouts may become more frequent and persist longer if not addressed. Gout attacks can occur repeatedly in the same joint or in separate joints. Some gout patients report that an episode begins with a burning, itching, or tingling sensation in a joint an hour or two before the flare-up occurs. The joint may feel stiff or a little sore.

Gout Epidemiology Segmentation

The gout epidemiology section provides insights about the historical and current gout patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The gout market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Gout Prevalent Cases

Gout Gender-specific Prevalent Cases

Gout Age-specific Prevalent Cases

Gout Diagnosed and Treatable Cases

Gout Treatment Market

The goal of treatment during an acute gout episode is to reduce inflammation and decrease discomfort. Uratelowering treatment, which keeps serum urate (sUA) levels below 5 to 6mg/dL, is beneficial for controlling chronic gout. According to ACR guidelines, allopurinol is the first-line treatment for gout. However, 10-30% of patients do not respond and are intolerant to allopurinol. The FDA recently issued a black box warning for febuxostat's cardiovascular risk. Pegloticase is a third-line medication for severe gout or those who have failed conventional therapy due to its poor tolerability. There is currently no gout medicine that regularly decreases serumurate levels below 5 mg/dL to yield clinical advantages such as flare and/or tophi reduction.

NSAIDs, colchicine, or corticosteroids (systemic or intra-articular) can be used to treat pain and inflammation. The decision of whether gout treatment is best for a specific patient should be based on the patient's co-morbid medical problems, other drugs, and side effect profile. NSAIDs that are commonly used during an acute gout attack include ibuprofen 800 mg three to four times per day or indomethacin 25 to 50 mg four times per day. When the symptoms have subsided, the gout treatment should be stopped. Because intravenous colchicine is associated with substantial toxicities and adverse effects, it should only be administered orally. Because of GI side effects, high doses of oral colchicine are often poorly tolerated. Lower doses are well tolerated and can be used in conjunction with NSAIDs.

Key Gout Therapies and Companies

D-0120 + Allopurinol: InventisBio Co., Ltd

ALLN-346: Allena Pharmaceuticals

Dapansutrile: Olatec Therapeutics LLC

SAP001: Shanton Pharma Co., Ltd.

Tigulixostat: LG Chem

AR882: Arthrosi Therapeutics

Gout Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the gout market are expected to change in the coming years. The rising prevalence of the disease is the prominent factor boosting the growth of the gout market. In addition, the increase in healthcare spending and rising R&D activities are also likely to propel the gout market in the next few years. Furthermore, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the gout market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the gout market. The Gout market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the gout market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Gout Companies Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Selecta Biosciences, LG Chem, Shanton Pharma, TWi Biotechnology, Olatec Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, JW Pharmaceutical, Revive Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Dyve Biosciences, Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Allen Pharmaceuticals, Teijin Pharma, AstraZeneca, R-Pharm, InventisBio, Nippon Chemiphar, Sinovent, Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Chongqing Fochon Pharmaceutical, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, and others Key Gout Therapies D-0120 + Allopurinol, ALLN-346, Dapansutrile, SAP001, Tigulixostat, AR882, and others

Scope of the Gout Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Gout current marketed and emerging therapies

Gout current marketed and emerging therapies Gout Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Gout Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Gout Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gout Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Gout Market Key Insights 2. Gout Market Report Introduction 3. Gout Market Overview at a Glance 4. Gout Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Gout Treatment and Management 7. Gout Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Gout Marketed Drugs 10. Gout Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Gout Market Analysis 12. Gout Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

