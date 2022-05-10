GOSH launches as the first ever Git blockchain

Developers will be able to transparently track and verify all the code they build while ensuring malicious code will be noticeable immediately.

KYIV, Ukraine, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced at DockerCon, GOSH launched as the first blockchain in history custom-built for git on-chain. GOSH has partnered with Docker to secure the software supply chain with the GOSH Docker extension. GOSH's mission is to offer a comprehensive solution to securing the global software supply chain, which has long been a big problem for businesses, and capturing the value locked in open source projects.

"Storing git on-chain is a no-brainer," said Mitja Goroshevsky, CTO of EverX and GOSH co-founder, "Attacks happen daily, and blockchain is the only technology which is widely used and is incredibly secure. The only problem: it was impossible to store git on-chain, until now. But GOSH isn't just about security, it's about offering developers a better git overall.

"Git management systems available today, apart from not being secure, are also not tailored to open source. The management of the software always involves handing over code to a centralized party, and there has so far been no community management of code. GOSH changes this by allowing developers to turn their git repositories into a DAO and build consensus around your code."

The current software supply chain is vulnerable to security and transparency risks, and containers are particularly susceptible. Because of this, the team behind GOSH is delighted to announce their first partnership. The GOSH Docker extension is a tool to verify that Docker containers built on GOSH remain secure and unchanged. Developers can be sure that the container itself was built only using the components they indicated in their smart contracts.

Using GOSH requires no workflow adjustments from developers, and is still very much a git. Only now, developers will be able to transparently track and verify all the code they build, instead of just relying on social metrics, such as stars and ratings. Code can be tracked to distribution, and all the elements of software are traceable back to the source code, also ensuring malicious code will be noticeable immediately.

GOSH is already actively working with Amaze and BitRezus on making sure their supply chains are air tight. "Here at Amaze we have become passionate about NFTs. A cornerstone of a new and exciting technology that promises to create great value to our customers, from creators to entrepreneurs, we now offer them the opportunity to mint and create minted templates for NFTs," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze, "The nature of the services we provide means safety is top priority. We need to make sure that when users deal with financial tools their funds aren't in any danger. GOSH technology can guarantee that our code is developed and delivered in a secure way so software is never compromised."

BitRezus CEO Konstantinos Antonakopoulos added: "Astropledge works to prevent cybercrime and securely provide software to satellites using the best technology for the task: the blockchain. Our aim is to protect assets sent to space from the dangers posed from hackers or human error. Adopting GOSH is a natural evolutionary step for us, seeing as it is the only blockchain that secures the services we provide in delivering software to a satellite, securely."

About GOSH

GOSH stands for Git Open Source Hodler. It is a decentralized community Git blockchain, purpose-built for securing the software supply chain. GOSH is the first and only formally verified Git implementation. Built as an advanced scalable multithreaded and multi-sharded blockchain, it allows developers to build a layer of structural security smart contracts therefore making it the first platform where the more code you write the more secure it becomes. It was founded on May 10th, 2022.

