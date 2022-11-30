GorillaPool to attend Future of Crypto conference by Benzinga

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GorillaPool is excited to announce that it will attend the Future of Crypto conference hosted by Benzinga. The conference will take place at Pier Sixty in New York City on 7 December 2022.

The conference promises to be the biggest day of the year for crypto enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, investors, and networkers who will have the opportunity to experience the top crypto ideas available today – directly from hundreds of industry insiders and dozens of project creators.

Expect the brightest minds in crypto and dealmaking, along with an exclusive group of attendees and a diverse line up of famed industry speakers will take to New York City for this year's must-attend event.

The crypto industry has had a rollercoaster 2022, leaving many to wonder where the industry goes next.

Benzinga did not hold back when it came to recruiting top Crypto experts, CEOs, entrepreneurs, executives, and more. Some of the confirmed speakers include:

Greg Solano (Co-Founder of Yuga Labs)

(Co-Founder of Yuga Labs) Kevin O'Leary (Investor and Venture Capitalist)

(Investor and Venture Capitalist) Anthony Scaramucci (Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge Capital)

(Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge Capital) Josh Ong (Co-Founder and Partner of Bored Room Ventures)

(Co-Founder and Partner of Bored Room Ventures) Lule Demmissie (CEO of eToro USA )

(CEO of eToro ) Stefan Rust (CEO of Laguna Labs)

(CEO of Laguna Labs) Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero (US Commodity Futures Trading Commission)

(US Commodity Futures Trading Commission) Victoria Vaughan (Co-Founder of Incryptoland)

Kurt Wuckert Jr Founder and CEO GorillaPool Said: "The event is a terrific opportunity to learn more about BSV blockchain and how it can benefit your business, enterprise, or government agency.

With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity.

Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. So, join us in New York to find out how BSV can help."

About GorillaPool

We are the pool by the apes, for the apes!

Low fees, high connectivity, and fully embracing the entrepreneurial spirit that made bitcoin great in the first place.

Whether you have an ASIC fleet yourself, or if you want to take the plunge with us, we offer great service, and a personal touch while also being the most progressive node in the history of bitcoin.

