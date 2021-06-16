Gorenje Signs Better Life As Its Distribution Partner In The Middle East

Through the Better Life partnership, Gorenje will aim to increase its distribution and service networks as well as create compelling value for its consumers.

Gorenje is known as one of the finest and socially responsible brands from Europe, with several innovations and quality awards. The products from Gorenje will be available on Better Life e-commerce and retail stores at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Deira Outlet store, Abu Dhabi Mall and Dalma Mall, among others.

With its ongoing global sporting event partnerships and newly announced official sponsorship announcement with 2022 FIFA World Cup™, Gorenje anticipates creating a significant branding impact to further its growth and sales across the region.

"At Gorenje, we aim to identify partnerships that enable us to stay at the forefront catering to the consumer needs of the industry," said Jason Ou, Managing Director, Gorenje Gulf - part of Hisense Middle East and North Africa. "Today, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Better Life, home to the world's best brands in kitchen appliances, to further our prospects in UAE - one of the key markets for Gorenje. Partnering with Better Life gives us unrivalled networks and routes to market our products and boost our presence all across UAE. And our association as an official partner of Euro Cup also allows us to achieve our strategic goals and expand our brand awareness in the region."

Hamad Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer, Better Life UAE said: "We are pleased to introduce Gorenje. A refined home appliances brand to our portfolio. We are looking forward to this partnership which will provide our customers with access to reliable and superior lifestyle products.

He continued, "Gorenje's association with the current Euro Cup 2020 and the upcoming FIFA world cup 2022 will enhance our reach to the customer by showcasing the brand strength and quality on the world stage of these events. Better Life will feature a vast range of Gorenje appliances from small, large built-in that adapt as per the customers space demands and design preference.

Better Life will feature Gorenje's excellently designed home appliance product range that includes small and large domestic appliances and built-in appliances which will fulfil customer requirements to adapt as per the space and preference, among other brilliant choices. The collection is not only graced with rich and dynamic designs but also offers immediate savings. In addition, the advanced technology makes sure you only pay for what is truly needed, which leads to extra savings in the long run.

Gorenje has been actively supporting sports activities even in the past by sponsoring UEFA Euro Cup 2016™ and the 2018 FIFA World Cup™.

About Gorenje:

Gorenje Gulf FZE is a fully owned subsidiary of Gorenje d.d; Slovenia. Established in the year 2006 in Jebel Ali (U.A.E) with a warehouse-cum-office facility, Gorenje Gulf represents Gorenje group's sales, after-sales, marketing and other allied activities for entire Middle-East region. Since 2018, Gorenje has been a part of Hisense one of the world's leading electronic and white goods manufacturers, headquartered in China.

A high paced globalised world with flourishing emerging markets like the Middle east present enormous business potential for Gorenje group. These opportunities arise from segments that demand very high quality and design-oriented products at affordable prices. Gorenje's vast experience of manufacturing for 71 years in Europe has led to cutting edge production processes and strictest quality conformations. With several innovation firsts and quality awards Gorenje is regarded as one of the finest and socially responsible brands from Europe.

With efforts from its technical team and inputs from its Gulf office, Gorenje has been able to engineer Middle-East oriented products to match specific local needs. The result so far has complimented this effort as sales figures have substantially grown in a span of two years of operation since 2006.

With booming reality and hospitality sectors Gorenje Gulf is in the process of establishing itself as a one-stop supplier for any scale projects. Coordinating with multiple suppliers under harsh timelines has always been a concern for project managers. This will be ideally addressed by a company like Gorenje. For more detail visit https://www.gorenjegulf.ae/en/

About Better Life:

Better Life is part of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group and is home to the world's best kitchen appliances. With over 50 international brands presented at our ecommerce site and retail stores across all categories from household appliances to small appliances and kitchen accessories, to fulfill all consumers' requirements. Better Life is a well-established market leader in the projects business within the GCC region and has retail presence at Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Center and in Deira within Dubai as well as at Dalma Mall and Abu Dhabi Mall. With over 500 point of sale outlets across the UAE to support our distribution channel. For more information on Better Life, please visit: https://www.betterlifeuae.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534528/Gorenje.jpg

Related Links

gorenjegroup.com



SOURCE Gorenje