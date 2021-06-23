Good Is The New Cool: The Principles of Purpose, New Book Issues Call to Arms to Reboot Capitalism Towards a More Just and Sustainable Future

Readers will learn how to discover their company's purpose, ways in which purpose works with marketing, and what ROI it delivers. The book also outlines "Nine Principles of Purpose," which collectively offer a powerful strategy to help re-engineer the systems of capitalism, with purpose as a core value.

"Good Is The New Cool" is written by experts on purpose in business, Afdhel Aziz and Bobby Jones, who run global purpose consultancy Conspiracy of Love,which advises Fortune 500 companies like Adidas, PepsiCo, Glaxo Smith Kline and more.

They have also created a seven-part podcast as a companion piece. Called "Good Is The New Cool: The Field Recordings," it features interviews with some of the execs featured in the book.

"Purpose is a major competitive advantage for companies to embrace, and our work shows the hunger to understand the topic," says Aziz. "That's why we wrote this book—for everyone willing to lead the charge into this brave new world, and eager to find ways to unlock the promise of purpose, passion and profits."

"There has never been a more opportune time for CEOs to lead with purpose. Consumers are more likely to trust, champion, defend and buy from companies with a strong commitment to purpose, and employees are hungry to do meaningful work that has a positive impact," adds Jones. "Our book provides the blueprint every leadership team needs to transition their company into a force for growth and good."

Good Is The New Cool: The Principles of Purpose is available on Amazon, and wherever books are sold.

Link to buy

ABOUT AFDHEL AZIZ & BOBBY JONES

In 2017, Afdhel Aziz and Bobby Jones co-founded Conspiracy of Love, a global purpose consultancy, whose clients include Adidas, Red Bull, and Oreo, as well as Microsoft, Mondelez, Diageo, AB Inbev, and Facebook. Previously, they spent decades working at various blue-chip brands and award-winning branding agencies. Responding to a "crisis of meaningless" they saw in the lives of many working people across the world, they launched a new business project to recognize the "power of purpose," thus igniting their engagement with the "culture for good" movement. Their first book, Good Is The New Cool: Market Like You Give a Damn, Regan Arts (Phaidon) was published in 2016. Conspiracy of Love is a certified B-corp and proud minority-owned business. For more information about Conspiracy of Love, visit: https://www.conspiracyoflove.co .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549747/The_Principles_of_Purpose_cover.jpg

Alie Griffiths, +44 (0) 7780-513411, alie@persuasioncomms.com

SOURCE Good Is The New Cool