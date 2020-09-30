Gomedia Debuts the fastest Maritime broadband Satellite Service at the 60th Genoa Boat Show

CATANIA, Italy, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gomedia Satcom is launching its new broadband satellite service at the 60th Genoa Boat Show. The new Gomedia Ovzon features a 10 Mbps Maritime connectivity service based on two On-The-Move lightweight terminals that can provide access to broadband services, with significantly higher speed than other technologies currently available on the market.

Maritime satellite communications are vital for navigation support and on-board services, and should be available in any location, type of weather and sea conditions. The Gomedia Ovzon service therefore enables applications including hi-quality video conferencing, remote access to thermal cameras or other on-board instrumentation, broadband Internet, and video streaming. The service provides easy-to-use features, reliable connection, and worldwide coverage.

This confirms Gomedia as the world leader in the development and introduction of revolutionary satellite solutions. Gomedia's goal is to ensure that their customers can access broadband satellite services wherever and on-the-move.

