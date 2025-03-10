Golden Helix Partners with the Danish Healthcare Regions to Drive Advancements in Genomic Medicine

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Helix, a global leader in bioinformatics solutions for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and precision medicine, is proud to announce a multi-year agreement with all Danish healthcare regions. The agreement aims to enhance the genomic capabilities of multiple laboratories within the regions, supporting critical advancements in cancer and hereditary disease diagnostics.

In a unified effort across Denmark's healthcare regions, the laboratories are committed to integrating cutting-edge genomic technologies into their clinical workflows to improve patient outcomes. With a longstanding relationship spanning several years, this multi-year agreement solidifies the trust and commitment between Golden Helix and these institutions to drive innovation in genomic medicine.

Mette Christiansen, PhD, Head of the Diagnostic NGS Core Facility, MOMA, Aarhus University Hospital, shared her enthusiasm: "This multi-year agreement with Golden Helix ensures continued access to their advanced technology, which plays a key role in enhancing our diagnostic capabilities and treatment options. We look forward to building on our collaboration with Golden Helix to support improved patient care across Denmark and further advance genomic medicine."

Andreas Scherer, PhD, President & CEO of Golden Helix, expressed his excitement for the collaboration: "We are honored to strengthen our partnership with the Danish healthcare regions. Their commitment to leveraging advanced genomic technologies aligns perfectly with our mission to empower precision medicine. Together, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of patients across Denmark, delivering tested and proven analytics solutions that drive progress in clinical diagnostics and personalized care."

Golden Helix's software solutions are trusted by institutions worldwide, from clinical labs to research organizations, for their ability to streamline genomic data analysis and support scalable, high-quality workflows. This collaboration further underscores Golden Helix's leadership in empowering healthcare providers with tools to advance precision medicine globally.

About the Danish Regions

Denmark's healthcare system is organized into five regions, each playing a critical role in delivering high-quality healthcare and spearheading advancements in medical research and precision medicine. Collectively, these regions are responsible for managing hospitals, providing access to specialized treatments, and integrating advanced technologies to improve efficiency and patient-centered care. They emphasize collaborative research, healthcare infrastructure development, and the adoption of genomic medicine to enhance diagnostics and treatment outcomes in collaboration with the Danish National Genome Center. By fostering global partnerships and utilizing innovative solutions, Denmark's regions remain committed to elevating healthcare standards and promoting public health across the nation.

About Golden Helix Golden Helix has been delivering industry-leading bioinformatics solutions for over a quarter century with thousands of users worldwide. Golden Helix enables hospitals, testing labs, research institutions, and country-wide genome initiatives to conduct a wide spectrum of clinical tests and facilitate genomic research. With its solutions, Golden Helix users can harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, gain diagnostic insights, and improve the efficacy and safety of drug treatments, advancing the quest for personalized medicine.

