Gold's Gym Awards New Franchise Agreement in South Africa

Iconic fitness brand plans flagship grand opening in Johannesburg.

DALLAS, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, has awarded a new franchise agreement in South Africa to open a flagship location in Sandton, Johannesburg, as soon as local government allows gyms to begin operations again after mandated closures. The gym will serve as the prototype for more locations in an aggressive expansion program for the country.

The agreement brings together Evolution Group, a veteran investment group with a long and successful track record for retail operations across South Africa, in partnership with Project One Fitness with the intention to grow Gold's Gym to several major cities across the country.

"Our first Gold's Gym location is ready to open and will offer the best equipment and amenities, strict safety and social distancing protocols in response to COVID-19 and a fitness experience like no other in the country," said Marc Ackerman, Group CEO of Evolution Group. "I am proud that this state-of-the-art gym in Johannesburg is launching our vision by bringing the legendary Gold's Gym name back to South Africa."

The deal marks the 29th country where Gold's Gym has locations open and operating as well as the return of an iconic brand with deep roots in the region.

"Opening gyms in South Africa feels a lot like coming home," said Craig Sherwood, Chief Development Officer for Gold's Gym. "Not only is it a country with a strong devotion to health and fitness, but South Africa is also known for its appreciation and loyalty for proven brands that lead the industry."

Sherwood credits the movie Pumping Iron, which features Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno facing off at the 1975 Mr. Olympia contest in South Africa, for making Gold's Gym a household name.



Gold's Gym has a well-established supplement line that began selling last year at Game and Makro stores. Gold's Gym will also launch small and large exercise equipment throughout the country in August. Now, Sherwood forecasts Evolution Group and Project One Fitness to raise the bar with ambitious franchise development plans.

"The Sandton location is beautiful and will set a powerful tone for the look and feel of many more Gold's Gym locations to follow in South Africa," Sherwood said.

Those interested in membership offers for the new Sandton Gold's Gym coming soon to Johannesburg should reach out to membership@goldsgym.co.za.

