Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Since March, the ongoing gold rally has been attracting investors back to mining stocks . As the precious metal reaches record highs, mining stocks have been rising too, defying markets that outside the metal have undergoing turbulence caused by the "Trump Blink" on tariffs . Several miners from juniors to majors have been reporting important progress that's been capturing the market's attention such as RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE-American: CNL) (TSX: CNL), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL), New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: NFGC) (TSXV: NFG), and Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSX: MNO) (OTCQX: MRRDF).

The article continued: After gold prices soared past $3,200 this month, analysts at UBS and Deutsch Bank have increased their projections for the precious metal to $3,500 and $3,700 respectively. As macroeconomic risks continue to rise, strategists are highlighting how gold prices have gone parabolic , and how to prepare for what's next.

RUA GOLD reports improving gold grades with depth on the Reefton Project's Auld Creek gold-antimony project

RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), today announced an update to its gold-antimony exploration on its Auld Creek project, Reefton on the South Island of New Zealand; reporting improving gold grades from current drilling in diamond drillholes ACDDH026, ACDDH027, ACDDH028.

Highlights:

Following up on the last high-grade results from the Company, the next holes intersected broader zones of gold in hole ACDDH027 and narrow but strong gold-stibnite (antimony sulphide) mineralization in ACDDH028.

Assay results show:

o ACDDH026: 2.1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 175m depth

o ACDDH027: 9m @ 5.9g/t AuEq * (5.2g/t Au & 0.16% Sb) from 159m depth

o ACDDH028: 1.25m @ 48.3g/t AuEq * (13.3g/t Au & 8.1% Sb) from 210m depth

o from depth o (5.2g/t Au & 0.16% Sb) from depth o (13.3g/t Au & 8.1% Sb) from depth ACDD024,025 confirmed higher grade antimony mineralisation on the Fraternal shoot, the recent drilling ACDDH27,28 indicates an improvement in gold grade with depth.

The gold grades on the Fraternal shoot plunge to the south, current drilling is testing 80- 100m below the current resource envelope, before pivoting to testing the northerly extensions of the Fraternal ore body.

below the current resource envelope, before pivoting to testing the northerly extensions of the Fraternal ore body. Auld Creek has an inferred resource hosted by two ore shoots, Bonanza and Fraternal. This resource outcrops at surface and is continuous to 160m vertically and open at depth.

Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated as Au g/t + 4.3 × Sb%, using spot prices and 85% recovery with ~30% discount applied.

Surface soil geochemistry strongly endorses extensions to the Fraternal north prospect and Bonanza northeast prospect, confirming the system is traceable over a 2.5km length.

"It is encouraging to see an improvement in gold grades with depth on the Fraternal lode, and the continuation of high-grade antimony accompanying the gold in narrow plunging shoots," said Robert Eckford, CEO of RUA GOLD. "Drilling to date on Auld Creek antimony-gold prospect has improved confidence in the existing gold-antimony resource and provided detail on higher grade plunging shoots open to the south. We are focused on expanding the Auld Creek resource north and south, with intensified surface exploration showing early promise assisting in targeting additional mineralization over its 2.5km length."

GLOBAL SUPPLY AND VALUE OF ANTIMONY

Antimony is a critical metalloid primarily sourced from the mineral, stibnite. It is highly valuable and increasing in demand due to its versatility and has essential applications across renewable energy, liquid battery metals, defence and technological sectors.

Due to its limited supply, predominantly controlled by China, Russia & Tajikistan, antimony is considered a strategic material essential for supply chain security, particularly during periods of geopolitical instability. This was heightened in August 2024, when China announced export controls on processed antimony products. In response to these controls, nations have accelerated their efforts to secure alternative sources of antimony to mitigate the risk of significant supply chain vulnerabilities.

The US, EU, UK, Japan, Canada and Australia all designate antimony as a critical mineral. On January 31, 2025, New Zealand also announced their Critical Mineral List which included antimony.

Reflecting heightened demand, the price of antimony has reached new highs, currently trading over US$50,000 per tonne, a significant increase from US$11,350 per tonne at the start of 2024. This market shift has intensified interest in the strategic antimony potential held by RUA GOLD.

EXPLORATION POTENTIAL

RUA GOLD commenced drilling at Auld Creek in December 2024. It has a targeted program to drill four mineralised shoots identified from historical surface exploration work interpreted by the RUA GOLD team over the past 3 months.

Auld Creek is situated between two past producing mines, Globe Progress mine, and the Crushington Group of mines which collectively produced 933,000oz at 14.0g/t Au (Barry 1993). Auld Creek has three historic adits but no commercial production from the reefs.

RUA GOLD has an inferred resource indicating 700,000 tonnes at 3.1g/t Au and 1.1% Sb for 67,000oz of gold and 8,000 tonnes of antimony1 (AuEq 110,000oz2). The resource is restricted to two of the four known shoots. Soil geochemistry indicates the potential for discovery of additional mineralised shoots over a strike length of 2.5km.

Four of the eight holes completed to date intersected 4-5m of strong visible stibnite (antimony sulfide) mineralization in the Fraternal-Bonanza structure.

Results from ACDDH024, ACDDH025 confirm the approximate average gold grades, but report higher antimony grades than the current resource estimate. Results from ACDDH027, ACDDH028 highlight above average gold grades with narrow but high-grade antimony in ACDDH028.

Ongoing drilling is targeting the southern plunging Fraternal gold-antimony shoot which remains open along strike and at depth.

Intensified surface exploration is showing very encouraging strong trends both north and north-west confirming additional targets on the Fraternal North and Bonanza north-west extensions.

Please see the Company's technical report entitled, "Technical Report on Reefton Project, New Zealand ", dated October 30, 2024 . Based on gold equivalent formula of AuEq = Au g/t + 1.9 x Sb% using a Au price of US$2025 /oz, Sb price of US$15,000 per tonne and 85% recovery.

Read this and more news for RUA GOLD at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/others-found-1911-g-t-here-before-now-a-proven-11b-mining-team-is-back-to-finish-the-job/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE-American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) continues to hit high-grade gold at its Apollo system in Colombia, with the latest hole intersecting 114.5 metres at 5.00 g/t gold equivalent within a broader 263.85-metre zone at 3.10 g/t. This expands the first high-grade sub-zone by 70 vertical metres and confirms strong continuity.

"Drilling continues to successfully intercept high-grade gold in the first of eleven potential high-grade sub-zones modelled by our technical team within the top 1,000 vertical metres of the Apollo system," said Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman of Collective Mining. "If drilling continues to intersect high grades as new sub-zone targets are tested, the impact on the block model grade and inventory could be materially significant."

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) recently reported record preliminary Q1 revenue of $50.1 million and total sales-related income of $54.1 million, driven by 18,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces sold. The company achieved record cash operating margins of $2,507 per ounce and repurchased $19 million worth of shares.

Sandstorm also saw the Hod Maden joint venture approve up to $100 million in early-stage development spending for 2025, with a focus on critical infrastructure like roads and tunnels.

The project remains on track for first gold production in 2028, where Sandstorm holds both a 2% royalty and a 20% gold stream.

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: NFGC) (TSXV: NFG) recently filed its first resource estimate for the Queensway Project in Newfoundland, outlining 2.0 million ounces of gold across Indicated and Inferred categories. A fully funded Preliminary Economic Assessment is underway and expected in late Q2 2025.

"As a mining engineer with 40 years of experience in development and operations, much of which was spent working on projects with parallels to Queensway, I can see the unique opportunity we have at New Found Gold," Keith Boyle, CEO of New Found Gold. "We are rapidly advancing with the PEA, while at the same time continuing to explore our highly prospective landholdings targeting additional discoveries similar to Keats and Iceberg."

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSX: MNO) (OTCQX: MRRDF) recently drilled into a high-grade gold-bearing VMS system at Santa Helena, returning up to 33.4 metres at 2.0 g/t AuEq and 13.1 metres at 4.2 g/t AuEq near surface. The deposit remains open for expansion, with recent holes suggesting historical drilling significantly underestimated its size.

"The mineralization at both ends of Santa Helena remains open for extensions and more drilling is needed to close-off and in-fill this system," said Gilbert Clark, CEO of Meridian. "I believe that by combining this growth at Santa Helena with the exciting Santa Fé discovery the potential for a future second mining Hub centred on Santa Helena is apparent."

A new copper-gold soil anomaly at Santa Fé, just 5 km away, hints at additional growth potential. Combined with the strong PFS results at Cabaçal, Santa Helena could become a second key production hub for the company.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/others-found-1911-g-t-here-before-now-a-proven-11b-mining-team-is-back-to-finish-the-job/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603685/5271504/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg