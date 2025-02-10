Gold Eyes $3,000: Solomon Global Reveals Key Factors Behind Historic Bull Run

- seven record highs in 2025 as gold's rally continues; $4250 possible for early 2026 -

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold has seen a 46% rise within 12 months[1] as investors seek safe-haven assets amid ongoing economic and geopolitical instability and fallout from Trump's trade tariffs.

With the gold price surging to $2909.20 per troy ounce on February 10th, 2025 - its highest level in history - the psychologically significant $3,000 milestone now appears within striking distance. Solomon Global (https://solomon-global.com/), a specialist supplier of LBMA-approved gold and silver bars and coins, says that in the face of persistent global uncertainty, investors have flocked to gold as a reliable store of value, reminiscent of the initial flight to safety witnessed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here the bullion dealer explores the key factors propelling gold's historic bull run and what could push the barbarous relic into unchartered territory.

Factors Driving Gold's Historic Rally

Whilst being buoyed by traditional price catalysts such as economic problems, inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions, gold is simultaneously defying one of its historical inhibitors. Usually inversely correlated to the U.S. dollar, gold has appeared resistant to a relatively strong dollar suggesting a global paradigm shift and highlighting gold's ability to perform in a broader set of conditions.

Central banks, particularly in emerging markets, are accumulating gold reserves to hedge against currency depreciation and economic turbulence. The World Gold Council's Gold Demand Trends: Full Year 2024 (published February 5th, 2025) highlighted that gold demand hit a new record in 2024 and that central banks 'continued to hoover up gold at an eye-watering pace.'

Trump's aggressive trade tariffs – including his latest announced incoming tariffs on imports of aluminium and steel - are exacerbating fears of a global trade war, re-igniting inflation concerns, and causing economic jitters across the board, prompting investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets like gold. Additionally, mounting government debt, supply chain disruptions, and weakening consumer confidence are weighing on global markets. Concerns over a potential global recession and corporate earnings slowdowns are amplifying uncertainty, driving investors toward gold as a hedge against economic turbulence.

The US President didn't resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict within 24 hours of returning to the White House, and the Kremlin is reported to dispute Trump's claim that current peace talks are progressing. With Ukraine escalating its attacks inside Russia's Kursk region, the situation remains complex and unpredictable.

"The current surge in gold prices and demand underscores the profound uncertainty gripping individual investors and global markets," said Paul Williams, managing director at Solomon Global. "This doesn't look like a short-lived rally —it's a response to entrenched geopolitical tensions, economic fragility, and shifting global power dynamics. As volatility escalates, gold remains the ultimate hedge, offering stability in an increasingly unpredictable world. Considering these factors, the $3,000 milestone looks feasible in the next few weeks, and if gold was to make the same gains as it has over the last 12 months, we're looking at $4250 this time next year."

As geopolitical tensions remain high and macroeconomic risks continue to mount, Solomon Global anticipates that gold's bullish momentum will persist.

Solomon Global specialises in supplying LBMA-approved gold and silver bars and coins that can be delivered directly to customers' doors. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its simple and tailored strategy is designed to work with beginners and experienced investors alike.

Solomon Global's team of experienced professionals is always available to provide practical solutions for clients - including products that are exempt from Capital Gains Tax - and assist with any inquiries.

