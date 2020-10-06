goDonate selects GoCardless to power online donations platform

Charities using the goDonate platform will soon be able to offer GoCardless as a convenient payment method to collect donations from their supporters via direct debit. An easy-to-use API integration supports both regular and one-off donations, bringing increased visibility and predictability to the payments process.

goDonate is one of the leading donation platforms in the charity sector working with medium to large charitable organisations. Setting up and managing direct debit payments can often require too much manual intervention, and we wanted to offer a robust solution for both one-off and regular donations that would meet the expectations of our charity partners," said Vicky Reeves, Managing Director Digital at WPNC , which owns goDonate.

"The payment process with GoCardless is really simple and convenient for those who want to donate. And, it removes the high level of administration for our charity partners, providing live status updates on payments and notifications of payment failures, allowing them to save time and reallocate resources to focus their efforts on fundraising."

Charity giving grew during lockdown according to a recent analysis of goDonate data . One-off online gifts grew by 561% in the three months to 30th June 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. There was also a 112% rise in regular donation income (for gifts under £49) during lockdown in comparison to the same three-month period last year. The volume of online regular donations has risen by 72%.

Companies that prioritise pull-based payment methods can avoid the high transaction costs and hidden fees associated with legacy payment methods, as well as the costs associated with chasing late and failed payments, which ultimately leads to involuntary churn and lost revenue. In companies using GoCardless, staff spend 59% less time on average managing payments, according to IDC's " The business value of taking recurring payments with GoCardless. "

"We are proud to partner with goDonate to help more charities manage their recurring payments more effectively. We enable donors to set their direct debits online and make it easy to change the amount of their recurring donations with a single click. Our API means that charities can now collect payments quickly and seamlessly straight from donors' bank accounts, resulting in a more predictable income and cash flow pipeline," said Pranav Sood, Vice President Small Business at GoCardless.

About goDonate:

goDonate is a next-generation online donation platform that seamlessly integrates with your website to handle all types of donations.

Through this platform we manage online donation experiences for leading UK and international charities, handling millions of donations per year.

The product development team sits within WPNC, an experienced fundraising and marketing agency with 20 years of service to the not-for-profit sector. Using a combination of insight generation, marketing technique, creativity and tech expertise, the team creates compelling donation experiences for clients.

About GoCardless:

GoCardless is a global leader in recurring payments. The GoCardless global payments network and technology platform takes the pain out of getting paid for more than 55,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes US$15bn of payments across more than 30 countries. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Germany, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

© 2020 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1306594/GoCardless.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1306595/goDonate.jpg

Related Links

https://gocardless.com/



SOURCE GoCardless