GoCardless for Salesforce Billing Powers Recurring Payments on Salesforce AppExchange

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCardless, a leading fintech for recurring payments today announced the launch of GoCardless for Salesforce Billing on Salesforce AppExchange , the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace. It provides Salesforce customers with direct access to the GoCardless global bank debit network to help them take control of their domestic and international recurring payments.

The fully integrated application enables businesses to bring sales, billing and payments processes together within the Salesforce platform to have a 360° view of their customers across the whole lifecycle.

Fully automated payment collection via bank debit means businesses have better visibility of their payments flow, helping them manage and reconcile their payments all from within Salesforce Billing.

Meilleurs Agents, a French property service that brings together buyers, sellers and estate agents to facilitate the process of selling homes, has been reaping the benefits of using GoCardless and Salesforce together. "The integration of GoCardless with Salesforce was very quick and easy to set up. We've reduced the amount of time spent managing payments by seven days a month and have decreased our volume of customer churn," said Antoine Gaudin, Deputy CFO, Meilleurs Agents.

"We are delighted to launch GoCardless for Salesforce Billing on AppExchange. By using a pull-based payment method like GoCardless, companies can automatically collect payments directly from their customers' bank accounts. This helps businesses to drive down total costs, reduce failure rates and decrease churn, as well as improving cash flow," said Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO, GoCardless.

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

GoCardless is a global leader in recurring payments. The GoCardless global payments network and technology platform takes the pain out of getting paid for more than 55,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes US$15bn of payments across more than 30 countries. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Germany, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

