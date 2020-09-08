GoCardless Appoints Even Walser as Chief Revenue Officer

Walser to drive adoption of GoCardless to mid-tier and enterprise organisations globally

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCardless , the leading fintech for recurring payments has appointed Even Walser as Chief Revenue Officer. Based at GoCardless' London Headquarters, Walser will have overall responsibility for the company's Commercial Sales organisation including Sales, Sales Operations, Partnerships, Solution Engineering and International Operations.

"Even will play a key role in accelerating adoption of GoCardless as a key payment method within mid-tier to enterprise organisations as companies seek to improve their payment operations and expand internationally. He brings a wealth of experience in implementing sales strategies to drive growth and revenue in the tech sector," said Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO, GoCardless. "Even is well placed to build on what we've already achieved and help accelerate our growth plans."

Walser has more than 17 years' experience of building and leading sales teams and has held leadership positions at Practice Fusion, Genius.com and Brand Watch. Most recently he was Chief Revenue Officer at Decibel, a digital experience analytics company where he successfully scaled and navigated the business through to a $40 million Series B funding round.

"The subscription economy is at a tipping point and the enormity of the $7trn recurring payments market made it clear to me that GoCardless presents a huge opportunity. Credit cards are an imperfect vehicle for collecting invoice and subscription payments, principally because they fail, and other payment methods do not address the specific requirements for managing recurring payments efficiently and effectively. Payments is an incredibly exciting space right now and I'm looking forward to leading the GoCardless team to even greater success," said Walser.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in recurring payments. The GoCardless global payments network and technology platform takes the pain out of getting paid for more than 55,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes US$15bn of payments across more than 30 countries. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Germany, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

© 2020 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

SOURCE GoCardless