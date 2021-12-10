Go digital in 2022 and buy a high-growth SaaS business opportunity on BusinessesForSale.com

As the shift towards software as a service continues, BusinessesForSale.com compiles a top 10 list for e-entrepreneurs looking to buy or expand their business.

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As remote working and cloud-based software become increasingly popular, purchasing a credible and sustainable business in the digital realm is a smart way to pursue growth in the new year.

SaaS (software as a service) has become one of the fastest-growing market sectors. In 2020, there were 4,443 digital-related listings on BusinessesForSale.com. 2021 has seen a significant increase in these types of businesses, now sitting at 7,398 active listings.

"We're not only witnessing new types of businesses at play here, but a restructuring of business models that put customer engagement at the forefront – a unique way of reimagining how businesses operate", says Andrew Markou, CEO of BusinessesForSale.com.

SaaS businesses are in high demand due to the value and alignment it brings to its customers, so why not add these digital opportunities to your Christmas stocking?

Top 10 SaaS opportunities on BusinessesForSale.com:

1) Software company with a proven SaaS model, designed to manage and automate biological research service requirements:

https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/saas-lims-for-the-medical-research-sector-for-sale.aspx

2) Software developer with innovative SaaS-based applications designed for wholesalers and manufacturers:

https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/software-developer-with-innovative-suite-saas-business-applications-for-sale.aspx

3) Digital agency with numerous franchises and software assets, specialising in SEO and SaaS software:

https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/digital-agency-specialising-online-seo-and-saas-software-for-sale.aspx

4) SaaS solutions for asset and service management in the oil and gas industries:

https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/a-highly-regarded-software-solution-developer-for-sale.aspx

5) Engineering business that delivers 'big data' solutions for food, beverage, and power markets:

https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/engineering-business-providing-specialist-software-safety-electrical-solutions-for-sale.aspx

6) Healthcare management software provider that offers app-based service to efficiently manage relationship between healthcare providers and patients:

https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/highly-regarded-provider-of-healthcare-management-software-for-sale.aspx

7) SaaS cyber security platform that enables clients to monitor how their data is being used, aiding in increased cyber security efforts:

https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/software-as-a-service-saas-cyber-security-platform-for-sale.aspx

8) Innovative SaaS company that benefits users and retailers operating in the automotive industry:

https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/saas-company-specialising-in-the-automotive-sector-for-sale.aspx

9) Profitable SaaS business that offers a fully connected digital ecosystem for the hospitality sector, focusing on order, collect and pay solutions:

https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/saas-business-order-pay-software-solution-hospitality-sector-for-sale.aspx

10) GDPR focused SaaS business that offers four services, aiding in eliminating expensive and time-consuming consultancy resources:

https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/saas-approach-to-privacy-services-and-gdpr-compliance-for-sale.aspx

The relationship between SaaS and the structure of businesses will continue to grow in fascinating ways. Globally, businesses are searching for inventive SaaS models that can target specific objectives, and BusinessesForSale.com is the first port of call to discover these incredible opportunities.

While this digital landscape continues to reshape itself each year, BusinessesForSale.com offers an abundance of options that will fit your search criteria, no matter where you are in the world.

Follow this link to explore them: https://www.businessesforsale.com/search/businesses-for-sale-in-all-countries

For more information about working with BusinessesForSale.com, contact our Commercial Director, Saleem Anwar at saleem@dynamis.co.uk

