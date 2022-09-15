GO Bermondsey Coworking Space on Tanner Street: A Perfect Blend of Heritage and Contemporary Style

To give remote employees a world-class office experience, GO Bermondsey has opened a new outlet on Tanner Street. A mix of heritage and contemporary style, this workspace provides an extraordinary employee experience to Londoners.

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A comfortable and positive workspace is central to a successful business. With companies embracing remote work culture and start-ups considering spaces that do not demand substantial investment - coworking spaces offer the most feasible option. Several young professionals and companies opt for coworking spaces where they can interact with new people, gain experiences, and thrive. And to help them, GO Bermondsey has set up their new venture on Tanner Street.

GO Bermondsey is a leading coworking space provider. Their vision is to create a fully serviced office community. What makes them unique is their novel take on an office environment - a perfect blend of heritage and contemporary style.

Aptly named 'The Garden Office', the workspace is located within a fully enclosed, private garden oasis in Maltings. Instead of typical desk or cubicle, one can work from heritage buildings transformed to create sustainable office spaces. Strategically located on the ground floor, each unit has private and secure access.

A refined traditional aesthetic notwithstanding, The Garden Office is designed to support hybrid work patterns, and caters to modern professionals who expect high flexibility at work. Whether someone wants to occupy the office space for one hour or five years, the choice is theirs. Pre-bookings of fully-equipped meeting rooms , shared desks, flexi desks , and dedicated desks are available. The pricings are clear and precise, right down to cost per desk per hour.

GO Bermondsey's shared office space is easily accessible. Visitors simply need to reach the nearby London Bridge Station. The City, Waterloo, and Westminster are just a 15-minute tube ride away.

About GO Bermondsey

GO Bermondsey was founded with the intention to bring companies and people together, enabling them to do their best work. Maltings has been their home and workplace for the past 25 years, and it is from this premise that the one-of-a-kind Garden Office has evolved.

GO Bermondsey's elegant workspaces provide employees with the right work environment, private spaces , shared spaces, office amenities, parking spaces, and much more.

