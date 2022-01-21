GMT partner up with Simplex to allow to buy token with credit card

GMT now cooperates with the Simplex service which lets people buy cryptocurrencies and pay by credit card as well as other payment methods. This partnership eases the process of buying and operating with GMT, especially for those who want to buy using fiat instead of having to first purchase crypto.

From now on holders don't have to buy an intermediary cryptocurrency before buying GMT token, they will be able to buy it with a card. Buying tokens with fiat will not be a long process. The average time for receipt of tokens on the account is no more than 40 minutes.

This way of buying tokens simplifies the purchase for those who do not want to spend time and effort on buying an intermediary cryptocurrency in order to buy GMT Token.

At the moment, it is possible to purchase tokens on the ERC-20 standard, but it is planned to introduce the option of purchasing on the BEP-20 standard as well.

About Simplex

Simplex, part of $15 billion company Nuvei, is the fiat/crypto infrastructure for the entire world. An EU-licensed financial institution, Simplex aims to change the status quo of the current crypto markets by providing simple, seamless, and secure channels to convert over 110+ fiat currencies to 120+ cryptocurrencies. Simplex already empowers its vast network of partners to accept the widest range of payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, SWIFT, SEPA, and more.

About GMT:

The GMT team has developed a unique token issued on the ETH and BSC blockchains that gives users instant access to Bitcoin mining power.

An additional advantage for token holders is that the team regularly increases the security capacity of each token by burning part of its own tokens after the introduction of new equipment, thereby freeing up power and distributing it among all tokens in circulation. As a result, the supply capacity of each token increases which can be used by holders for BTC mining.

During the project's existence, the company significantly increased the hash rate of the device park from 100,000 TH/s to almost 440,000 TH/s, and the supply capacity of 1 GMT from 0.001 TH/s to 0.001666 TH/s.

The main goal of this project is to save people from unnecessary expenses and allow them to quickly start mining even with a minimal budget. The company's strategy for the next two years is to account for 4% of all Bitcoin mining globally, and their long-term target is to reach 20%.

For more information, please visit: https://gmt.io/

Media contact:

pr@gmt.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1731276/Wide_GMT.jpg

SOURCE GMT Token