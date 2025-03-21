FRANKFURT, Germany, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GMCC & Welling, the global leading integrated core component solution provider of HVACR and consumer appliances, are set to showcase their advanced heat pump solutions for various scenarios at ISH 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany. Their exhibit will highlight a comprehensive range of products designed for various applications, including heat pump space heating, water heating, and washroom appliances, all utilizing the environmentally friendly R290 refrigerant. Key offerings include fixed speed and inverter compressors, BLDC motors, EC fans, and circulating pumps.

GMCC & Welling Showcase R290 Series at ISH 2025 Germany

In terms of heat pump space heating, GMCC & Welling have developed a comprehensive offering of core components to meet consumers' growing demand for high-efficiency, reliable, and quiet heat pump heating solutions. These include the R290 Inverter Scroll Compressor, R290 Inverter Twin-Cylinder Rotary Compressor, BLDC Motor, and circulating water pumps. These products not only meet the rigorous requirements of heat pump systems, but also provide an integrated "compressor + motor" solution for more competence.

Take the 135CC R290 Inverter Scroll Compressor from GMCC for example. It features a high-efficiency pump design, optimized motor structure, high-reliability, low noise, low-vibration, and an EVI (Enhanced Vapor Injection) function to ensure superior efficiency, lower noise levels, and enhanced reliability.

The R290 Inverter Rotary Compressors for Heat Pump heating applications from GMCC is also a star product that highlights improved Coefficient of Performance (COP), reduced noise levels, and higher operational safety. GMCC has been continuously investing into the R&D of the product and introduces IP54/IP67 terminal covers for enhanced operational safety. These innovations further solidify GMCC's leadership in the R290 heat pump heating sector.

For heat pump water heating applications, GMCC & Welling offer a range of solutions incorporating GMCC Fixed-Speed and Inverter Rotary Compressors, and Welling BLDC Fans and EC Fans, providing customers with multiple options that fully cover the diverse application needs of "compressor + motor" integration.

Among these, GMCC's R290 fixed-speed single-cylinder rotary compressor has been specifically optimized for R290 refrigerant, delivering exceptional heating efficiency. It supports a maximum water temperature of 65°C and can maintain the temperature at 55°C even in winter. Designed for a service life of 60,000 hours, it meets European market demands while further enhancing reliability. Additionally, its wide operating range ensures stable performance under high-load summer weathers and high-pressure ratio winter weathers. Moreover, the product also features a low-noise valve system that is developed from a fluid-structure interaction simulation, ensuring exceptionally low noise levels.

In summary, GMCC & Welling provide customers with a wide array of core components and solutions for various heat pump applications, including heating, water heating, and dryers. Their offerings include different types of compressors, BLDC and EC fans, as well as circulating water pumps and electronic expansion valves, enabling a comprehensive system solution for global customers.

Notably, Welling's "BLDC motor + fan wheel" combination—introduced for heat pump heating and water heating applications—delivers low power consumption, low noise, and cost-efficient large-scale production. It is also fully compatible with R290 refrigerant and meets G6.3 safety standards, ensuring environmental sustainability, operational safety, and high efficiency.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646826/image_5023294_3319815.jpg