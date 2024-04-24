Glycated Albumin Assay Market Projected to Reach $360.92 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Glycated Albumin Assay Market by Product (Animal Glycated Albumin Assay, Human Glycated Albumin Assay), Application (Prediabetes, Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes), End User - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $217.29 million in 2023 to reach $360.92 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.51% over the forecast period.

" The Global Rise of Glycated Albumin Assays "

The glycated albumin assay, an innovative diagnostic tool, is gaining importance worldwide for its ability to accurately measure glycated albumin levels in the blood, providing an essential alternative for diabetes management, especially for individuals facing inaccuracies with traditional HbA1c tests due to conditions such as hemoglobinopathies, recent blood transfusions, or chronic kidney or liver diseases. This test is essential in modifying diabetes treatment plans swiftly, aiming for improved short-term blood glucose regulation. With diabetes prevalence on the rise and a growing emphasis on vigilant monitoring and control of blood glucose levels, the need for precise and dependable testing methods such as the glycated albumin assay is more urgent than ever. Challenges include variations in reimbursement policies and regulatory landscapes across different countries and the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets. Ongoing research into new glucose regulation biomarkers is set to propel the growth of the glycated albumin assay market. In the Americas, the demand is driven by a high prevalence of diabetes and well-established healthcare systems. In Europe, the approach is focused on early disease detection among its aging population, and the Asia-Pacific market is expanding rapidly owing to increasing diabetes awareness and technological advancements; the adoption of glycated albumin assays is becoming more widespread. Furthermore, the rise in lifestyle-related diseases has spurred initiatives to adopt such state-of-the-art diagnostic techniques in the Middle East and Africa, underscoring a global movement toward better diabetes management and control.

" Global Initiatives Enhance Early Diabetes Detection through Advanced Screening Programs "

Governments around the world are implementing efforts to combat the rising tide of diabetes by launching comprehensive screening initiatives aimed at early detection, which is essential in management of the disease and prevention of severe complications. In the United States, the National Diabetes Prevention Program, supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is at the forefront, promoting regular screenings for prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, essential steps in curbing the disease's progression. Across the Atlantic, the UK's EarLy Surveillance for Autoimmune Diabetes (ELSA) project is pioneering early detection and management of type 1 diabetes among children. Central to these efforts is the inclusion of the glycated albumin assay, a key diagnostic tool recommended by health authorities in Europe and Asia for those at risk or already diagnosed with diabetes. These governmental health initiatives underscore a global commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies, like the glycated albumin assay, in the fight against diabetes, emphasizing the importance of early detection in safeguarding public health.

" Glycated Albumin Assay Is A Key to Early Diabetes Management and Insightful Lifestyle Adjustments "

In diabetes management and prevention, the glycated albumin assay emerges as a pivotal tool, especially for those at the precipice of diabetes, known as prediabetics. Prediabetes, a condition marked by slightly elevated blood glucose levels, however not high enough to diagnose diabetes, can often be a wake-up call. The glycated albumin assay is valuable, offering short-term fluctuations in blood glucose that could guide timely interventions to prevent the development of Type 2 diabetes. This assay is essential for prediabetics, allowing them to witness the immediate effects of lifestyle adjustments, such as exercise and diet modifications, on their blood sugar levels. Moreover, for individuals battling Type 1 diabetes, where the immune system attacks cells producing insulin, glycated albumin assays serve as a crucial adjunct to the long-standing Hemoglobin A1c test, offering faster, more current insights into glucose levels and thereby aiding in fine-tuning treatment plans. Its application in managing Type 2 diabetes is exceptional. Providing an average of blood glucose over a shorter span of about two to four weeks than traditional markers empowers individuals with Type 2 diabetes to swiftly gauge the impact of changes in their lifestyle or medication, ensuring more effective management of the condition.

" Asahi Kasei Corporation at the Forefront of Glycated Albumin Assay Market with a Strong 22.09% Market Share "

The key players in the Glycated Albumin Assay Market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, EKF Diagnostics Holdings by IBL PLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

" Dive into the Glycated Albumin Assay Market Landscape: Explore 184 Pages of Insights, 284 Tables, and 22 Figures "

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Glycated Albumin Assay Market, by Product Glycated Albumin Assay Market, by Application Glycated Albumin Assay Market, by End User Americas Glycated Albumin Assay Market Asia-Pacific Glycated Albumin Assay Market Europe , Middle East & Africa Glycated Albumin Assay Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio

