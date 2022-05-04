Glucode is honoured as one of the Best Companies to work for in South Africa for 2022

JOHANNESBURG, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucode, a South African IT Consulting company, has recently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for 2022. Glucode is an award winning, proudly South African company, specialising in mobile app design and development. Glucode brings innovative thinkers and creators together to make apps people love. The company's mission is to make the world a better place with simple, engaging, and delightful apps.

Glucode believes a positive working environment influences employees' attitudes towards their work, co-workers, and productivity. Communication and collaboration develop a strong workplace culture and create a comfortable environment where employees can share ideas, facilitate learning opportunities and work towards a common goal.

"We are honoured to be Best Place to Work Certified. This recognition reinforced my belief that we are focusing on the right priority - our people! Together with our leadership team and people support team, we are committed to driving continuous improvement to sustain an enabling, engaging, and inclusive culture and focus on the development of our people." said Amanda Dyason, Head of People (Human Resources), South Africa.

95% of employees recommend Glucode as a place to work and a great employer. These results reflect the various initiatives undertaken by Glucode to attract, retain and develop employees and support them in their professional development.

"Glucode is a great place to work at, because every employee can help shape the company to be the place that they want to work at." said PJ van Dyk, CEO.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program that certifies and recognises leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyses a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organisation against our global people framework standard.

