GlobeAir's flights are now bookable on every platform worldwide

GlobeAir pioneers preferred routes for business and leisure travellers

HÖRSCHING, Austria, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While COVID-19 is still impacting tourism, the private jet company GlobeAir is filling the gap left by airliners which are expected to operate only 40% (EUROcontrol) of their usual number of flights by January 2021. The Austrian airline is pioneering the integration of preferred routes including Linz-Frankfurt, Geneva-Paris and Munich-Hamburg into the Global Distribution System (GDS), powered by World Ticket (WT). Read more at www.globeair.com/n/gds.

To help travellers during the COVID-19 crisis, GlobeAir will be offering flights under the IATA airline code "W2" on more than 550,000 travel providers worldwide including Skyscanner, Expedia and Opodo.

Private jet charters are the most reliable way to get to one's destination thanks to designated terminals, no crowds, biosecurity, and separate security stations. If flying commercial exposes travellers to over 700 touchpoints, private jets can reduce them to 20, lowering chances of infection by 97%.

"By making our flight services available via the GDS system, we are reaching a broader target group worldwide, thus providing an alternative for in-demand European routes."

Bernhard Fragner, CEO GlobeAir.

Around seven out of ten airline tickets are sold via GDS worldwide with Amadeus, Sabre, Worldspan and Galileo amongst the most famous affiliates. GlobeAir will take advantage of a centralised booking system which makes it easier to tap multiple channels at once without bearing any IT hassle.

"We are delighted to be distributing GlobeAir flights through all GDS providers during such a challenging time for aviation."

Lasse Meilsoe, Group CEO at WTS.

GlobeAir's augmented bandwidth will allow the company to help travellers and make them discover the benefits of business aviation.

