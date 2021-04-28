Globalization Partners and Tech London Advocates Announce Partnership to Widen Support for Growing Technology Ecosystem

Alliance Enables Startup Community to Accelerate International Expansion

LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, via its AI-driven, automated and compliant global Employer of Record (EOR) platform, has announced a partnership with Tech London Advocates (TLA) to support the international expansion of London-based tech businesses.

Tech London Advocates is a network of 10,000 tech leaders, experts and investors who champion London as a global tech hub and campaign to address the challenges facing tech companies in the UK. With no government backing, Advocates volunteer their time to support the grassroots tech community and give the private sector a voice to ensure the growth of the local tech ecosystem.

As a not-for-profit organisation, TLA relies on the support of strategic partners, and the relationship with Globalization Partners will give Tech London Advocates access to a hugely successful company with deep expertise in enabling businesses to realise their potential by going global.

"This partnership with Tech London Advocates opens up the opportunity for ambitious organisations to expand into new and exciting markets by providing the services and support they need," said Nick Adams, Vice President of EMEA, Globalization Partners. "We aim to support the London tech ecosystem and help its growing network of exciting and innovative businesses to deliver on their global expansion goals."

Russ Shaw, Founder of Tech London Advocates, said "The race for talent is a challenge facing tech companies around the world. To realise their full potential and scale, tech companies need to attract and retain world-class talent at pace. Whilst countries like the UK need to develop home-grown talent to meet this demand, it's also important for tech companies to access international tech talent to fuel their growth. By working closely with Globalization Partners we can help London's tech businesses draw on their local knowledge and expertise to access talent around the world."

As an EOR, Globalization Partners allows companies to hire anywhere in the world by serving as the legal employer, ensuring compliance with local employment laws and regulations, freeing up companies to manage and direct the daily work of their team members. To see a demonstration, please watch this video .

About Tech London Advocates

Tech London Advocates (TLA) is a private sector led coalition of over 10,000 expert individuals from the tech sector and broader community who have committed to championing London's potential as a world-class hub for tech and digital businesses. It strives to support London's tech start-ups and high-growth businesses in finding new investment, new talent and continued success.

TLA is supported by a range of commercial partners, including Shoosmiths, Lakestar, Hiscox, Penningtons Manches Cooper, CENTI, Interxion, Credit Suisse, KPMG, Russell Reynolds, Globalization Partners and Here East.

The organisation is part of Global Tech Advocates, which has 18 networks around the world of over 20,000 tech professionals, spanning six continents and 50 countries. The group works together to drive collaboration, innovation and trade between international tech hubs. HP is a global partner for Global Tech Advocates.

About Globalization Partners

Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global Employer of Record platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Leave the complexities of global employment to the named industry leader that consistently attains 97% customer satisfaction ratings. With Globalization Partners, you can succeed faster.

Globalization Partners: Breaking Down Barriers for Everyone, Everywhere

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

Kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

617-729-4466

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723356/Globalization_Partners_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.globalization-partners.com/



SOURCE Globalization Partners