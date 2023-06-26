Global Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market to Surpass USD 6.87 Bn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Segments - by Driver Type (Linear Voice Coil Motor, Rotary Voice Coil Motor), Application (shaker, speaker positioning, lens focus, stage, servo valve, other), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, IT & telecom, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Others) and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 3.27 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 6.87 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% by the end of 2031. The increasing adoption of high-precision positioning stages is anticipated to fuel the market.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD,

TDK Corporation

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Sensata Technologies Inc

JAHWA

Kollmorgen

SMAC Corporation

Thorlabs

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.

New Shicoh Motor Co.,Ltd

H2W Technologies, Inc.

SM Magnetics

Motran

Moticont

Motion Control Products Ltd

Dura Magnetics

DINGS

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/5311

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include driver type, end-use industry, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/5311

Regional Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global voice coil motor (vcm) market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market in the coming years, due to the rising demand for consumer electronics.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/voice-coil-motor-vcm-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

VCM is an electromagnetic device used in electronic equipment such as hard disks, speakers, and cameras.

It is used where short travel paths with high acceleration is required.

Rising demands for smartphones and fast quick-actuating devices are anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period. VCM is used in smartphones' camera for picture stabilization and autofocus.

Increasing usage of VCM in medical devices, such as infusion pumps, surgical robots, and magnetic resonance imaging machines is likely to accelerate the market.

Growing adoption of electric vehicles is likely to create immense opportunities for the market players.

The rotary voice coil segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as it provides precise circular motion over short angles.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as it provides precise circular motion over short angles. The shaker segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market due to the increasing demand for low-power consumption and precision.

segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market due to the increasing demand for low-power consumption and precision. The IT & telecom segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high usage of VCM in efficient communications.

Read 209 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Segments - by Driver Type (Linear Voice Coil Motor, Rotary Voice Coil Motor), Application (shaker, speaker positioning, lens focus, stage, servo valve, other), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, IT & telecom, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022 – 2031

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/5311

Key Segments Covered

Driver Type

Linear Voice Coil Motor

Rotary Voice Coil Motor

Application

Shaker

Speaker Positioning

Lens Focus

Stage

Servo Valve

Others

End-use industry

Building & Construction

IT & telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Market Segments - by Types (Offline 3D AOI, and Inline 3D AOI), Applications (Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, and Aerospace & Defense), and Regions ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Global Compact Camera Module Market by Type (Lens, Image Sensor, Voice Coil Motor, Assembly Component), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security & Surveillance, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial), By Technology (CMOS, CCD, Autofocus, Fixed Focus), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2023 To 2031

Global Voice Coil Motor Actuators Market by Type (Linear Voice Coil Motor Actuators, Rotary Voice Coil Motor Actuators), By Application (Semiconductor, Optical Electronics, Automobile Production Inspection, Biochemical, Food and Pharmaceutical, High Speed Scanning, Precision Positioning System) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Speaker Materials Market by Type (Speaker Cone, Voice Coil, Speaker Stand, Audio Components, Speaker Grille, Speaker Driver, Speaker Box Parts, Others), By Application (Auto Sound, Home Audio, Other) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Baner, Pune.

Maharashtra – 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443749/Growth_Market_Report_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports