Global UV Infection Control Device Market Could Exceed US$ 640 Million By 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the present global health crisis, UV Light technology can be an important part of the infection control protocols that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets, especially important now more than ever as the world is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. As UV Light technology continues to improve and costs come down, it is likely that we will see the development of more devices using UV Light for effective cleaning and disinfection. In addition to the human toll, hospitals now have a financial reason to reduce hospital-acquired infections: beginning in 2017, the federal government will dramatically reduce Medicare payments to hospitals that exceed incidences of them and of other conditions. A recent report from industry insider, Industry Research, says that the global UV Infection Control Device market size is projected to reach US$ 646.4 million by 2026, from US$ 446.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026. UV Light refers to Ultraviolet light which is outside the visible light spectrum between wavelength ranges of 100 nanometers (nm) to 400 nm. UV Light is classified into three wavelength ranges: UV-C from 100 nm - 280 nm, UV-B from 280 nm - 315 nm, UV-A from 315 nm - 400 nm. Active Companies from around the market include: Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), Vaxart, Inc., (NASDAQ: VXRT), Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRNA).

The report stated: "Infection control used to be that washing hands and sterilizing tools and equipment with high temperature water was enough to keep patients, healthcare workers and visitors safe from viruses and bacteria. With the rise of more virulent viruses and antibiotic resistant bacteria in the last five years, healthcare providers are scrutinizing their infection prevention methods and are adopting new methods of disinfection. This is changing many providers' infection protocols as they make their best efforts to meet the new challenges that HAIs (hospital-acquired infections) present."

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) BREAKING NEWS: Applied UV, Inc. Subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. Installs First Ultraviolet Light Disinfecting Devices at Mt. Sinai St. Luke's Hospital as Part of Evaluation Study - Applied UV, Inc. ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light ("UVC") utilizing its patented devices to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that its subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen"), has installed its Disinfecting System in the first of 17 patient bathrooms at Mount Sinai's Morningside Hospital adjoining Columbia University ("Mt. Sinai") in New York, NY in connection with a study to be conducted by Mt. Sinai to further confirm the effectiveness of the SteriLumen Disinfecting System. Additionally, Mount Sinai has agreed to provide SteriLumen the results of their report by the second quarter of 2021 and publish their results in an academic, peer-reviewed journal. Mt. Sinai has also agreed to present the finding of their report at an Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology ("APIC") Conference. The next conference will be held in Austin, TX, June 28-30.

ResInnova Laboratories ("ResInnova"), a microbiology testing laboratory specializing in antimicrobial technologies, has over the past 2 ½ years tested and validated the pathogen killing activity of the Sterilumen Disinfecting System. The ResInnova results are detailed below and in the link to the report. ResInnova will be assisting in the evaluation study at Mt. Sinai.

SteriLumen Disinfecting System - SteriLumen devices are designed to substantially reduce pathogens that may cause healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"), and are primarily targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels and other public spaces. The SteriLumen Disinfecting System uses UVC LED embedded in various bathroom fixtures as an infection prevention device for use in inhabited facilities for killing airborne bacteria and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces in proximity to the device.

ResInnova provided SteriLumen with their findings in a report dated September 8, 2017, and updated on May 8, 2020, which found the SteriLumen Disinfecting System to be effective in dramatically reducing pathogens in the bathroom vanity/sink area. In a Report dated June 30, 2020, ResInnova found the SteriLumen Disinfecting System to be effective in killing OC43 human coronavirus ("OC43"), which according to ResInnova is a common surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. For additional information about the findings in the independent laboratory report, please click on the following link (https://sterilumen.com/resources/pathogen-destruction-report/). For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/ https://sterilumen.com/ https://munnworks.com/

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO) recently announced that Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has signed a letter of intent to manufacture INOVIO's DNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800. Thermo Fisher joins other contract development and manufacturing organizations in INOVIO's global manufacturing consortium, enabling INOVIO to potentially scale commercial production of INO-4800. With its consortium of third-party manufacturers, INOVIO plans to have 1001 million doses of INO-4800 manufactured in 2021, subject to FDA approval of INO-4800 for use as a COVID-19 vaccine. Thermo Fisher plans to manufacture INO-4800 drug substance as well as perform fill and finish of INO-4800 drug product at its commercial facilities in the US. At peak capacity, Thermo Fisher projects that it could produce at least 100 million doses of INO-4800 annually.

"INOVIO welcomes Thermo Fisher to our global consortium of commercial scale vaccine manufacturers and we look forward to partnering with them on this critically important endeavor," said Dr. J. Joseph Kim, INOVIO's President & Chief Executive Officer. "Thermo Fisher's global capabilities and scale will be central to our production progress – the organization's commitment to quality, reliable production will be key to our ability to meet the urgent, global demand for a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19."

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) recently announced it has been issued a patent (US Patent No. 10,758,611) by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering compositions of matter that are part of Heat's gp96 platform in combination with a T cell costimulatory agonist in a single therapy. This newly issued US patent compliments Heat's growing patent estate on this platform technology, which also includes US Patent No. 10,046,047, with claims to compositions of matter covering Heat's gp96 platform in combination with OX40L, a T cell costimulatory agonist.

Pre-clinical studies combining Heat's secreted gp96 plus OX40L T cell co-stimulator in a single therapy, administered locally, have demonstrated superior activity in preclinical studies compared to gp96 in combination with conventional OX40 antibody administered systemically by IV infusion. Additional potential advantages of this novel combination approach include enhanced memory T cell response, limited systemic toxicity and cost advantages compared to multiple systemic therapies.

Vaxart, Inc., (NASDAQ: VXRT) recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its review of the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Company also provided an update on its COVID-19 program.

"Our goal is to deliver the best, most elegant solution for conferring mass protection against COVID-19. Our oral tablet vaccine offers a much more attractive mode of administration than injectables and may confer superior protection against COVID-19 due to activation of mucosal immunity. Importantly, our room-temperature stable tablet is significantly easier and cheaper to store and distribute to the farthest corners of the US and the globe, as it does not require the very costly and complex refrigerated cold chain needed for injectable vaccines.," said Andrei Floroiu, chief executive officer of Vaxart. "The IND clearance and the initiation of our Phase 1 clinical trial moves us a step closer to proving the superiority of our convenient oral COVID-19 solution in the clinic. We are thus excited to start enrollment for our Phase 1 this month."

Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently announced the appointment of Dan Staner as Vice President and General Manager, Switzerland, effective today. Switzerland is the first country outside of North America to host a Moderna regional hub and commercial organization.

Mr. Staner is responsible for Moderna's presence and activities in Switzerland, building a team to cover a range of functions – medical, regulatory, pricing, reimbursement, market access, government affairs and commercial operations – for the Swiss market. As Moderna builds its European footprint, Mr. Staner will work in close collaboration with Mr. Nicolas Chornet who was recently appointed as SVP International Manufacturing, Europe, based in Basel.

Recently, the Swiss Federal Government concluded an agreement with the Company for the procurement of 4.5 million vaccine doses of mRNA-1273, its investigational vaccine against COVID-19. In May 2020, Moderna and Lonza, a Swiss-based company, also announced a strategic collaboration to enable larger scale global manufacture by Lonza of mRNA-1273 and additional Moderna products in the future.

