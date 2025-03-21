Global Upcycled Food Market Forecasted to Reach $74.8 Billion by 2029

"Exploring Opportunities and Innovations in the Zero-Waste Movement: A Comprehensive Report on the Global Upcycled Food Market"

BOSTON, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Upcycled Food Market," the projected market size will be $74.8 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 5.6%.

The report assesses the global market for upcycled food from the supply side and explores aspects such as technological advances, economic factors, and business considerations. The report provides insights into the upcycled food market, examining market forces, ingredient types, and end uses. It identifies the key players in the upcycled food manufacturing sector and examines factors driving market growth and regional dynamics influencing the industry.

Factors covered in the report include rising consumer demand for sustainable products, addressing environmental concerns like food waste and carbon emissions. Regulatory support and increased investments are driving market growth. Innovations in upcycling technologies and a shift toward a circular economy are fostering new products and ingredients. Additionally, upcycled foods offer nutritional benefits, appealing to health-conscious consumers.

The factors driving the market include:

Reduction of Food Waste: Upcycling food helps reduce waste by turning surplus products or byproducts into valuable products, minimizing landfill waste and lowering the carbon footprint.

Consumer Awareness of Sustainability: Growing consumer concern for the environment drives demand for eco-friendly products, making upcycled foods attractive to environmentally conscious buyers.

Sustainable Eating Trends: Consumers are increasingly seeking healthy, sustainably produced foods. Upcycled foods meet this demand by offering nutritious options that also reduce waste.

Innovations in Food Technology: Advances in technology, such as fermentation and dehydration, make it easier to create high-quality upcycled food products, enhancing their appeal and nutritional value.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $54.3 billion Market size forecast $74.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Source, ingredient type, end-use application Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market drivers • Food waste reduction. • Growing consumer awareness of sustainable practices. • Emerging consumer trends in sustainable eating habits. • Innovations in food technology.

Interesting facts:

Upcycling food can save up to 1.3 billion tons of food waste yearly, about one-third of all food produced globally.

Upcycled ingredients are now in everyday products like snacks, drinks and pet food. Spent grains, fruit leftovers and coffee pulp are being turned into new products.

Companies can cut their carbon footprint by upcycling food waste. Some studies show a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional methods.

Upcycled food ingredients often cost less than regular ones, giving manufacturers a financial reason to turn food waste into valuable products.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What is the upcycled food market's projected growth rate and size?

The upcycled food market is expected to reach $74.8 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

2. What market segments are covered in the report?

The upcycled food market is segmented by source, end-use, ingredient type, and region.

3. Which ingredient type will be dominant in 2029?

The vegetables upcycled food segment will continue to lead the market.

4. Which region has the largest market share?

North America is expected to continue to dominate the market, with a CAGR of 5.9%, reaching $30.4 billion by 2029. North America is a pioneer in the upcycled food market, driven by growing consumer awareness about sustainability and food waste reduction.

Market leaders include:

Diana's Bananas LLC

Matriark Foods

Oisix Ra Daichi Inc.

Renewal Mill

Rubies In the Rubble

Superfrau

The Spare Food Co.

The Spent Goods Co.

Toast

Treasure8 (Nutri8)

Upcycled Foods Inc.

