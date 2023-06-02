Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size [USD 3.91 billion] | Expands Steadily at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2029

Rising UGV procurement contracts and the creation of autonomous robots for a variety of uses

Global unmanned ground vehicles market is estimated to be USD 2.54 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029.

Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) are mechanical devices that travel over the ground's surface in order to carry or transport objects. Additionally, it can be used in a number of situations where a human operator would be difficult, risky, or impossible. UGV offers a versatile robotic platform in addition to supporting multipurpose mobility. These vehicles primarily serve the defence industry, where they aid in explosive activation, deliver supplies, and provide surveillance data. Additionally, UGVs are employed in civilian settings for crowd control, firefighting, urban search and rescue, agricultural harvesting, and nuclear facility operations.

The primary market drivers for the UGV market are the reduction of human life risks and outstanding vehicle combat performance in civilian applications, including homeland security and commercial purposes. The market for UGVs is constrained by industrialised countries cutting their defence spending, dependability and bandwidth problems, and vehicle battery life limitations. Contrarily, some of the profitable market prospects for the expansion of the UGV market include the growth in operational efficiency and the demand for autonomous control systems.

Development of UGV payloads for military operations

It can be crucial to use UGVs in conflict scenarios. In Cobat, UGVs can be employed for a variety of missions, including the delivery of weaponry, medical assistance, surveillance, tracking, and even actual warfare by mounting a weapon system as a payload. This application area for UGVs has a broad scope, and quick advancements are being made in it. Given that it includes only a few of the most significant military missions, this application area accounts for a sizable portion of the overall UGV market. Consequently, it is anticipated that the market for unmanned ground vehicles would be driven by the rapid expansion in this application sector.

Industry Trends on the Rise

Drones on the ground for SWARM operations

Robotics technology breakthroughs have made it possible to create unmanned ground vehicles of various sizes to assist various types of warfare and disaster relief tasks. At the moment, these UGVs are only sometimes used, and there is rarely any coordination between them. However, it is anticipated that some applications may benefit from the widespread use of smaller or even miniaturised UGVs with a swarming behaviour. The activities in metropolitan areas, which are thought to be exceedingly complex, are among the potential applications. Due to multi-story buildings, novel engagement scenarios, and the need to take civilian-military relations into account, this task is difficult.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

BAE Systems

Aselsan A.S.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

L3harris Technology, Inc

Oshkosh Defense, Llc

Rheinmetall Ag

Teledyne Flir Llc.

Qinetiq

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Recent Developments

May 2022, BAE Systems PLC introduced a Robotic Technology Demonstrator (RTD) built on the lower hull of the M113 armored fighting vehicle. The vehicle was demonstrated on 19th May at the Experimental Demonstration Gateway Exercise 2022 (EDGE22).

April 2022, Oshkosh Corporation signed a strategic partnership with Robotic Research to invest in Robotic Research to enhance its innovation and autonomy offerings. The new collaboration and joint development agreement will further complete Oshkosh's ongoing work in autonomous vehicles and equipment.

Key Segmentation

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Ugv) Market By Application 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Commercial

Military

Law Enforcement

Federal Law Enforcement

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market by Mobility, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Hybrid

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market by Size, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Small

Medium

Large

Others

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market by Mode Of Operation, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Autonomous

Teleoperated

Tethered

Regional Growth Insights:

North America (38%) is a significant growth in the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market The Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market in North America is expanding rapidly.

The analysis offers market insights for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, by region. North America commanded a market share of over 38% in 2022, and it is expected that it would hold that position throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to a number of factors, including a rise in defence spending and expenditures by numerous countries in the region, most notably the United States, in the procurement of next-generation military UGVs.

The second-largest market share for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) is held by Europe, thanks to rising military spending by countries like the U.K., Russia, Germany, France, and others. Additionally, the UK's market for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) grew the fastest in the European region, while Germany's UGV market had the greatest market share.

Competitive landscape and companies covered in the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles report:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

What`s New for 2023?

Coverage of the danger of a recession, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, the Russia-Ukraine War, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, and global inflation

Positions of the main competitors and global competition

Influence in the market across several geographic areas - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

