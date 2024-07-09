Global Udder Health Market worth $1.6 billion by 2029 driven by Automated Solutions | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76741813

Browse in-depth TOC on "Udder Health Market"

250 - Tables

200 - Figures

300 - Pages

DeLaval (Sweden): Leader in Dairy Farming Solutions

DeLaval, headquartered in Tumba, Sweden, specializes in dairy farming solutions globally. The company focuses on milking equipment, hygiene products, and farm supplies across over 100 markets, with notable operations in dairy-rich regions like the USA, Canada, and China. Acquiring Milkrite | InterPlus in 2020 expanded DeLaval's portfolio in milking point solutions, solidifying its position as a global leader in the dairy industry.

Zoetis Inc. (US): Global Leader in Animal Health

Zoetis, a leading global entity in animal health based in the US, develops, manufactures, and markets vaccines and medicines for livestock and companion animals. With operations spanning 70 countries and products available in over 120 countries, Zoetis is known for its comprehensive portfolio in intramammary antibiotic therapies critical for treating mastitis in dairy cows. Recent expansions, such as acquiring a manufacturing site in Melbourne, Australia, underscore Zoetis' commitment to enhancing global operations and product offerings.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany): Prominent in Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim, a renowned pharmaceutical company based in Germany, focuses on human and animal health. Within its Animal Health segment, the company offers a wide range of pharmaceutical care products, including parasiticides for food-producing and companion animals. With a presence in 146 subsidiaries worldwide, Boehringer Ingelheim maintains a strong global footprint and emphasizes innovation in biological and pharmaceutical solutions for animal health.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76741813

Product Segmentation: Supplements Gain Traction

The udder health market is segmented by product type into devices, pharmaceuticals, and supplements. As of 2023, the supplements segment held the third largest market share. This growth is driven by increased adoption among dairy farmers seeking comprehensive udder health support.

Type Segmentation: Dairy Farms Dominate

In terms of veterinary care setting, the market includes dairy farms and veterinary hospitals and clinics. In 2023, dairy farms accounted for the largest share due to rising mastitis cases among dairy cattle. To combat this, dairy farms are investing in advanced technologies for early detection and efficient treatment of mastitis.

Animal Type Segmentation: Dairy Cattle Lead

The udder health market is divided by animal type into dairy cattle and other animals. Dairy cattle held the largest market share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to intensive management practices for milk production, heightened susceptibility to udder infections, and increased adoption of advanced health management practices among dairy farmers.

Disease Type Segmentation: Clinical Mastitis Shows Rapid Growth

Among disease types, the clinical mastitis segment demonstrated the fastest CAGR in 2023. This growth is fueled by its significant impact on dairy production, including reduced milk yield and higher treatment costs. Increased awareness and technological advancements contribute to the prominence of clinical mastitis management in the market.

Regional Insights: APAC Emerges as a Key Market

Geographically, APAC held the third largest market share in 2023. This leadership is bolstered by government support for dairy farming, advancements in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and technological innovations. These factors collectively foster a conducive environment for the adoption of udder health solutions, driving market growth in the region.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostic Market

Dairy Herd Management Market

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Veterinary Care Market

Get access to the latest updates on Udder Health Companies and Udder Health Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg