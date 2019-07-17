Global Tuna Market 2019 Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast 2024

PUNE, India, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnRepoprts.com added Global Tuna Market: Analysis By Species (Albacore, Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Bluefin) , Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect - Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online) , By Region, By Country (2019 Edition) : Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) a comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Tuna Market. The global Tuna Market has been analysed by (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW-Middle East & Africa) and by countries that include U.S., Canada, UK. Spain, France, Italy, China, Japan and Indonesia. The data has been presented for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



According to research report, the global Tuna Market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.69% during 2019 -2024.

Company Analysis:

Bumble Bee Foods

Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

Thai Union Group

The Tuna Store

Wild Planet Foods

Tri Marine International, Inc.

Starkist Co.

K/S Knold's Seafood AB

Over the recent years, Tuna market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and growing number of urban populations. Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market of Tuna market globally. Further, increasing demand for by restaurant is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period. Amongst the countries, Japan accounts for the largest share in the global tuna Substitute's market in 2018.

The report titled Global Tuna Market: Analysis By Species (Albacore, Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Bluefin), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect - Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW-Middle East & Africa), By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Russia, UK, China, Japan, India) has covered and analysed the potential of tuna market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the tuna market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report:

Global Tuna Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024) Regional Markets - Americas, Europe , APAC, ROW-MEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024 Country Analysis - U.S., Canada , Spain , France , Italy , China , Japan , Indonesia (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Species Type - Albacore, Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bigeye Tuna, Longtail Tuna, Bluefin Tuna



By Distribution Channel – Direct Channel, Indirect Channel



By Indirect/Canning Distribution Channel - Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others

Other Report Highlights:

- Market Dynamics- Drivers and Restraints.

- Market Trends.

- SWOT Analysis.

Another Related Research Report Global Canned Tuna Market Growth 2019-2024: According to this study, over the next five years the Canned Tuna market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4483.5 million by 2024, from US$ 3972.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Canned Tuna business. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Dongwon, Bumble Bee Foods, Thai Union Group (TUF), Crown Prince, Inc., Natural Sea, Wild Planet, American Tuna, Century Pacific Food, Frinsa del Noroeste, Hagoromo. Free Sample Report Available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2268658

