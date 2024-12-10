Global Transient Protein Expression Market Size Set for Explosive Growth, With Projections Indicating $ 1,320.38 million by 2031 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The North America transient protein expression market is expected to reach US$ 502.86 million in 2027 from US$ 329.67 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing applications of protein expression and the growing adoption of precision medicines.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, global transient protein expression market size is projected to reach US$ 1,320.38 million by 2031 from US$ 836.68 million in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during 2023–2031. is growing significantly with increasing applications of protein expression systems. Transient protein expression systems are essential tools in research and biotechnology for rapid, flexible, and cost-effective production of proteins. Transient protein expression systems are widely used in antibody production, vaccine development, and protein engineering, among others.

The transient protein expression market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including manufacturers, healthcare providers, distributors and suppliers, and regulatory bodies—along with valuable insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

The List of Companies - Transient Protein Expression Market –

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Promega Corporation

Merck KGAA

Takara Bio Inc

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Agilent, Lonza

Mirus Bio LLC

MaxCyte Inc

DeRoyal Industries Inc

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Applications of Protein Expression Systems: Animal and plant cell-based transient protein expression systems have been in use for the last three decades. Significant advancements in proteomics in recent years have resulted in the availability of newer recombinant protein varieties. The practicality and reproducibility of transient protein expression in animal and plant cells encourage research and development activities to extend their applications in human cell lines. Many contract research and development organizations as well as biopharmaceutical companies, among others, have focused their efforts on incorporating transient protein expression into their production processes. This type of expression system allows them to use different genes to create recombinant proteins without relying on the development of stable cell lines. Transient protein expression platforms are increasingly being used in vaccine development applications since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various researchers began studying SARS-CoV-2 and its variants extensively by using transient protein expression systems after the start of the pandemic. For instance, from March 2020 to April 2020 , Absolute Antibody (UK) scaled up the production of multigram quantities of different anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins to aid in the development of neutralizing antibodies. Similarly, transient protein expression systems were widely used to produce positive control proteins as a part of the in-vitro diagnostics kits development processes. Thus, the increasing applications of protein expression systems fuel the transient protein expression market growth. Surging Popularity of Precision Medicine: With advancements in medical technologies, the use of molecular biology techniques has increased significantly in the development of various therapeutic or treatment modalities. Genomic and transcriptomic information facilitates the discovery of biomarkers that find applications in monitoring diseases and predicting their risks, serving as a key principle in different therapeutic modalities. The use of personalized or precision medicines has surged dramatically due to the availability of vast information on genetic variations existing among people. For instance, mRNA-mediated therapy is characterized by decreased immunogenicity, superior translation efficacy, enhanced stability, pharmaceutical safety, and transient protein expression, and only the modified mRNA is utilized for therapeutic application instead of incorporating the entire host genome. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the transient protein expression market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 836.68 Million Market Size by 2031 US$ 1,320.38 Million CAGR 5.9 % Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Historical Data 2021-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe - [UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific - [China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific] South and Central America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South and Central America] Middle East and Africa [South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Market Segmentation

The transient protein expression market is segmented into instruments, expression vectors, reagents, and competent cells. The instruments segment held the largest share in the transient protein expression market in 2023; it is further expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on application, the transient protein expression market is segmented into genomic research, gene therapy, bioproduction, cancer research, and drug development. The genomic research segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By end user, the transient protein expression market is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical research organizations.

The transient protein expression market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Segments Covered

By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents

Expression Vectors

Competent Cells

By Application

Genomic Research

Gene Therapy

Bio production

Cancer Research

Drug Development

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Clinical Research Organizations

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key players: A few of the major companies operating in the transient protein expression market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, Qiagen NV, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Promega Corp, Takara Bio Inc., New England Biolabs, Agilent Technologies Inc, Mirus Bio LLC, and Lonza Group AG.

Trending topics: Therapeutic proteins, mRNA vaccine development, Baculovirus expression vector system (BEVS), CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology, gene therapy production, cell line development, etc.

Global Headlines on Transient Protein Expression Market

ProteoGenix Launches New XtenCHOTM Transient CHO Expression System to Improve Biologics Development

Syngene Launches Rapid Protein Synthesis Platform

Regional Market Analysis -

The North America transient protein expression market is expected to reach US$ 502.86 million in 2027 from US$ 329.67 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing applications of protein expression and the growing adoption of precision medicines.

transient protein expression market is expected to reach in 2027 from in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing applications of protein expression and the growing adoption of precision medicines. The Europe transient protein expression market is expected to reach US$ 245.9 million in 2027 from US$ 172.5 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing applications of protein expression and the growing adoption of precision medicines.

transient protein expression market is expected to reach in 2027 from in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing applications of protein expression and the growing adoption of precision medicines. The Asia Pacific transient protein expression market is expected to reach US$ 151.9 million in 2027 from US$ 97.4 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing applications of protein expression and the growing adoption of precision medicines.

Conclusion

The transient protein expression systems market is experiencing significant growth owing to advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. These systems offer several advantages, including rapid production time, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility, making them a critical component in biopharmaceutical production, vaccine development, protein engineering, and other areas. Key trends such as the increased demand for biopharmaceuticals, expansion of gene therapies, and the rise of mRNA-based vaccines would continue to fuel the growth of the market.

