Global TDI & MDI Market Key Players, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Growth and Size to Reach US$7.96 billion in 2026 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global TDI market is forecasted to reach US$7.96 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 3.34% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026. The global MDI market is forecasted to reach US$42.79 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 4.83% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026. Growth in the global TDI and MDI Market was supported by factors such as rising disposable income, growing automotive sector and growth in the consumer electronic industry. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by rising crude oil prices, rising environmental and health related concerns.

The global TDI market by end user can be segmented as follows: coatings, adhesives, sealants & elastomers (CASE), wood/ furniture, automotive and others. In 2021, the dominant share of global TDI market was held by coatings, adhesives, sealants & elastomers (CASE), followed by wood/ furniture.

The global TDI and MDI market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, NAFTA and Latin America. The largest share of the market was being held by Asia Pacific, followed by, Europe, Middle East, Africa, NAFTA and Latin America. Factors such as rapid urbanization, accelerating footwear industry and accelerating growth in construction industry helped in boosting market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected global TDI and MDI market negatively. The market is highly dependent on the building & construction, automotive and consumer goods industries. Strict lockdowns across countries led to shutdowns of manufacturing units, leading to supply disruptions.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global TDI MDI market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East , Africa , NAFTA and Latin America ) have been analyzed.

, , , , NAFTA and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Covestro AG, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. and Huntsman Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Table of Contents:

1. Market Overview

1.1 TDI and MDI

1.1.1 TDI and MDI- Introduction

1.1.2 Safety Hazards

1.1.3 Similarities between TDI and MDI

1.1.4 Difference between TDI and MDI

1.2 TDI

1.2.1 Physical & Chemical Properties of TDI

1.2.2 Types of TDI

1.2.3 Applications of TDI

1.3 MDI

1.3.1 Physical & Chemical Properties of MDI

1.3.2 Types of MDI

1.3.3 Applications of MDI

2. Impact of COVID- 19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global TDI MDI Market

2.2 Reduced Demand from Construction Sector

2.3 Reduced Demand from Consumer Appliances Sector

2.4 Supply Outages

2.5 Post-COVID Scenario

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global TDI Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global MDI Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global TDI Market by End User

3.3.1 Global Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers (CASE) TDI Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Wood/ Furniture TDI Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Automotive TDI Market by Value

3.4 Global TDI Market by Supply

3.4.1 Global TDI Market by Supply

3.4.2 Global TDI Market Forecast by Supply

3.5 Global TDI Market by Demand

3.5.1 Global TDI Market by Demand

3.5.2 Global TDI Market Forecast by Demand

3.6 Global TDI Market Demand by Region

3.7 Global MDI Market by Supply

3.7.1 Global MDI Market by Supply

3.7.2 Global MDI Market Forecast by Supply

3.8 Global MDI Market by Demand

3.8.1 Global MDI Market by Demand

3.8.2 Global MDI Market Forecast by Demand

3.9 Global MDI Market Demand by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific TDI Market by Demand

4.1.2 Asia Pacific MDI Market by Demand

4.2 Europe, Middle East, Africa

4.2.1 Europe, Middle East, Africa TDI Market by Demand

4.2.2 Europe, Middle East, Africa MDI Market by Demand

4.3 NAFTA

4.3.1 NAFTA TDI Market by Demand

4.3.2 NAFTA MDI Market by Demand

4.4 Latin America

4.4.1 Latin America TDI Market by Demand

4.4.2 Latin America MDI Market by Demand

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Disposable Income

5.1.2 Growing Automotive Sector

5.1.3 Growth in the Consumer Electronic Industry

5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.5 Accelerating Footwear Industry

5.1.6 Accelerating Growth in Construction Industry

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Phosgene-free MDI production

5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Polyurethane

5.2.3 Increasing Energy Efficiency Requirements

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rising Crude Oil Prices

5.3.2 Environmental Concerns

5.3.3 Health Related Concerns

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Research and Development Expenses- Key Players

6.1.4 Global TDI Supply Market Share - Key Players

6.1.5 Global MDI Supply Market Share - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Covestro AG

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 DOW Chemical Company

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Huntsman Corporation

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

