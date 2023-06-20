Stormzy leads an international roster of stars in an electrifying digital concert series to celebrate the launch of Rockstar's new global 'Press Play' platform.

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Energy Drink® today announces a revolutionary digital in-app concert experience in collaboration with an international line-up of chart-topping musical talent. The globally renowned artist, Stormzy, will headline the main stage, performing his biggest hits from his latest #1 album, 'This is What I Mean', with local stars taking the stage in France, Poland and Germany.

Global superstar, Stormzy, set to dominate the virtual stage with Rockstar Energy Drink®

This extraordinary digital in-app concert experience will premiere live on Spotify® at 5pm GMT on July 21st, kicking off the weekend for audiences around the world. Each of the Rockstar 'Press Play' Concert headliners will transport viewers to five distinct digital worlds, thoughtfully crafted to capture the essence of 'Play'. These worlds, encompassing gaming and nightlife themes, create vibrant atmospheres that align with each artist's unique concept of play.

This innovative experience embodies Rockstar's new brand platform, 'Press Play', which empowers fans with the energy and motivation they need to embrace their passions. By simply clicking the 'Press Play' icon during the concert, viewers can navigate between the immersive worlds, empowering them to curate their own unforgettable experience and seamlessly transition from work to play before the weekend begins.

Rockstar is committed to making energy accessible to everyone, enabling them to be at their best for those highly anticipated moments of play. The brand is embodying this commitment through 'Press Play' by offering the launch of this in-app digital concert experience free for all music fans to enjoy*, as well as releasing a British Sign Language (BSL) edit of the Stormzy performance available on YouTube, featuring an energetic interpretation by Chris Fonseca, a deaf choreographer and dancer. Exciting out-of-home viewing experiences will also be available in select regional UK locations.

Stormzy played an instrumental role in the concert creation process, combining his incredible vocals and high-energy performances with innovative technology. By utilising motion capture sensory tracking, these captivating performances promise a one-of-a-kind experience that has never been seen before.

Global artist and Rockstar 'Press Play' performer Stormzy comments: "I'm really excited to be a part of this legendary digital in-app concert experience with Rockstar Energy. My favourite part has been performing in a mo-cap suit to take my music into different realms. The idea blew my mind because it isn't something I've done before, so I hope the Rockstar 'Press Play' digital in-app concert experience blows my fans' minds too and gives them the energy they need to embrace the things they love, the same way I do with music."

As part of the partnership with Stormzy, there will be an exclusive gig later in the year, giving UK based fans the opportunity to attend. To win a chance to be part of this event, fans can purchase Rockstar Energy Drink cans from all retailers as well as enter online via the Rockstar website.

Bart LaCount, Vice President of International Beverages Marketing at PepsiCo, expressed his excitement about the launch of the platform, commenting: "The in-app digital concert experience is explosive and truly captures the essence of the brand - helping to energise fans and facilitate their transition from work to play. Stormzy's dynamic performance and lively persona perfectly embody the 'Press Play' attitude. In keeping with our brand's commitment to inclusivity, we placed an emphasis on accessibility when developing the platform. Consequently, we are delighted to offer a BSL interpreted version of the concert, considering the diverse needs of the deaf community and the hearing impaired. By doing so, we ensure that all music lovers receive the boost they need to engage in the activities they love."

The Rockstar in-app digital concert experience starring Stormzy, will go live at 5pm BST on Friday July 21st and will be available to stream across Spotify until August 4th. Additional versions without the ability to move between worlds will be available on YouTube. For fans who are hard of hearing the concert will also feature a BSL translation of Stormzy's invigorating set-list, on YouTube.

Fans in Poland, Germany and France will also be able to stream the Rockstar 'Press Play' Concert at the same time in their local time zone to view performances by renowned local artists who will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the upcoming Rockstar 'Press Play' Concert series, and how to win your way into Stormzy's upcoming gig, follow @RockstarEnergyUK on Instagram, or visit https://www.rockstarenergy.co.uk/

*The 'Press Play' in-app experience is available via Spotify Free, in addition to its subscription option.

For further information, please contact:

pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

NOTES TO EDITOR

About Rockstar Energy

Rockstar, founded in 2001, produces beverages that aim to fuel those who need and love to do-it-all. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products available at convenience and grocery outlets in more than 30 countries globally, Rockstar gives you a bold refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavours. PepsiCo purchased the energy beverage leader in March 2020. In addition to Rockstar, PepsiCo owns the Sting and Adrenaline Rush brands, as well as GameFuel and AMP.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the centre of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Stormzy

Stormzy is a multi-award-winning musician who hails from South London, England. His three albums to date; 'Gang Signs & Prayer', 'Heavy Is The Head' and 'This Is What I Mean' all finished at #1 in the UK album chart, with the former two subsequently being nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize. His remarkable ascent has been accompanied by his honest and relatable character; a true spokesman of black empowerment and social activism, Stormzy is one of the UK's most inspiring figureheads who has consistently stood up for people from all areas of life.

In July 2018, he announced #Merky Books, an imprint within Penguin Random House UK, dedicated to publishing the best new fiction, non-fiction and poetry, and in August 2018 he announced 'The Stormzy Scholarship', an annual studentship to fund black British students to go to the University of Cambridge. In June 2020, he announced the launch of his charity, #Merky Foundation, to which he pledged £10 million, over 10 years, to organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105594/Rockstar_x_Stormzy.jpg

SOURCE PepsiCo