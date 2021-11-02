Global Solution Excels in Recent Online Broker Speed Test

ROSEAU, Dominica, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent extensive speed check, conducted by cyber experts from the online trading sector, world-renowned brokerage brand Global Solution has received an excellent score, able to provide a 20 millisecond order execution standard. Hundreds of leading brands from across the globe were tested for order execution speed, and the results place Global Solution in a favorable position when compared to its competitors.

"We are flattered by the recent praises we've been receiving," said Global Solution's spokesperson Gwenyth Herrares, "but I must say we are not surprised. We are working tirelessly on bettering our offer to our clients, hence our constant efforts to maximize our order execution speed. It doesn't stop there, though, because we are also constantly upgrading our platform, so it will meet the highest standards of information security in the market while staying fast and user-friendly. We will keep doing all in our power to give our users nothing but the best trading experience possible."

Speed is the name of the game

As certain asset classes such as cryptocurrencies and commodities grow more and more volatile, it is crucial for traders to be able to place orders through a fast and worry-free mechanism, in order to minimize risk and optimize asset potential. That was the logic behind the recent speed checkup conducted. With that in mind, without decent customer service and support, trading brands' efforts of improving order execution speed are just not enough.

"Our customers have nothing to worry about in that field, as our support team is available for them 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, through phone and email," added Herrares. "We invite traders currently not satisfied with what their providers are offering them to give us a try, and we promise they won't be disappointed."

About Global Solution

Founded in 2020 with a goal of bringing a much-needed change to the industry of online trading, Global Solution is a leading brand in the field today, setting the path for other brands to follow. All traders benefit from the much appraised Global Solution WebTrader , as well as other tools and features. Over 200 assets are at traders' disposal, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities and forex pairs. More information regarding that, as well as the attractive spreads and leverages, can be found on the company's website.

